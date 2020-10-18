Tobacco Packaging Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Tobacco Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Tobacco Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Tobacco packaging is a unique packaging where manufacturers can only print the brand name in a mandated font, size, and place. They are not allowed to used colors, images, companies logos or trademarks. Furthermore, they have to add mandated health warning and toxic constituents on the packaging. The appearance of all tobacco packs is standardized, including the color of the pack.
Key Market Trends:
Secondary Packaging to Witness Significant Demand
– Like other sensitive goods, tobacco and cigarettes require packaging which provides barrier properties in order to deliver the product to the customer in optimum condition.
– Secondary packaging, such as flexible packaging has become the traditional format for tobacco and typically takes the style of re-closable or re-sealable laminated film pouches and bags. These packs often have an additional flow-wrapped outer film, all contributing to the barrier requirements.
– Due to a combination of factors, such as low-cost, utilization in laminations, along with its perceived proper environmental credentials and tactile effect, flexible packaging is widely regarded in the tobacco industry.
– Anti-smoking campaigns and government regulations are prevalent globally, specifically in the Germany, and prohibitive taxation & regulations have increased, over the last few years which has to lead to the decline in consumption of cigarette smokers. Thus, tobacco packaging is expected to post a slow CAGR during the forecast period.
– Regardless the macro factors, such as booming retail sector, increase in online sales, technological advancements, and other factors, like increase in a number of new smokers, etc. are expected to contribute to the demand for tobacco packaging products, in the market.
North America to Hold a Major Share
– In North America, cigarettes, which accounted for a significant share of around 90% of tobacco packaging units sold, determine the performance of the tobacco packaging market. Also, smokeless tobacco consumption is a critical trend in the tobacco market.
– In the United States, according to the American Lung Association, an estimated 3.8% of adults are currently smokeless tobacco users, with the usage being much higher among men than women (6.8% vs. 1.0%).
– Paperboard boxes are expected to experience solid gains due to favourable environmental profile. Cigars & smokeless tobacco are expected to provide unit volume growth in tobacco packaging, thus it will drive the market in the region.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Tobacco Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Importance Of Packaging For Advertising
4.3.2 Appearance of the Product is Distinguished by Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increased Awareness about Health Hazards of Smoking
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Materical
5.1.1 Paper and Paperboard
5.1.2 Plastic
5.1.3 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Primary
5.2.2 Secondary
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 WestRock Company
6.1.2 Amcor Limited
6.1.3 The International Paper Company
6.1.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
6.1.5 Mondi Group
6.1.6 Innova Films Limited
6.1.7 Phillip Morris International Inc.
6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.9 Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
6.1.10 Japan Tobacco International
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
