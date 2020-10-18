Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Blood Glucose Test Strips manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global blood glucose test strips market was estimated at around USD 8,022.8 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is segmented by component (blood glucose test strips), end user (hospital and personal use test strips), and geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends: – Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).

Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.

Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.

Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.

North America to Dominate the Market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.

Europe is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North America is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline R&D in diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

