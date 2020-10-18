Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Managed Infrastructure Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Managed Infrastructure Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth
– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.
– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.
The United States to Account for a Significant Demand
– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.
– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Managed Infrastructure Services Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms
4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services
5.2.2 Servers
5.2.3 Inventory
5.2.4 Other Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Energy
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 South Korea
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 HP Development Company LP
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 Dell Inc.
6.1.8 TCS Limited
6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.10 Canon Inc.
6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA
6.1.12 AT&T Inc.
6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG
6.1.16 Xerox Corporation
6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd
6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.
6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
