Categories
All News

Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

Managed Infrastructure Services

Managed Infrastructure Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Managed Infrastructure Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245000

Top Players Are:

  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)
  • IBM Corporation
  • HP Development Company LP
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Dell Inc.
  • TCS Limited
  • Hewlett
  • Packard Company
  • Canon Inc.
  • Alcatel
  • Lucent SA
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Xerox Corporation
  • Ricoh Company Ltd
  • Lexmark International Inc.
  • Konica Minolta Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The managed infrastructure services market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The higher adoption of analytics and security services and an increasing trend of industrial digitization may drive the market.
  • – Services, such as desktop and print services, server, and hosting related services, and managed inventory services are some of the most common examples of managed infrastructure services. There are a wide number of companies operating in the domain, addressing several custom requirements of the end-users across the world.
  • – For example, the case of managed server services, where several organizations, especially the small and medium-sized organizations, that often do not have enough workforce to run an IT department often outsource such activities to MSP.
  • – With the increasing number of mobile devices and cloud-based social platforms, the traffic over data centers is further expected to grow, creating immense demand from data centers and colocation services.
  • – Over 82% of the government organizations across North America and Europe are planning to increase their budgets, in order to replace their outdated infrastructure.
  • – This represents immense opportunity to market vendors in these regions, as the demand for managed infrastructure services is considerably high from government organizations, compared to any other end-user.
  • – Additionally, there is a considerable pressure of disturbances in the depending industries that force several MSPs toward lower profitability and are compromising MSP profitability, leading to several drawbacks in the managed infrastructure services market.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245000

    Key Market Trends:

    The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth

    – Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.
    – For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.
    – With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.

    The United States to Account for a Significant Demand

    – The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.
    – The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245000

    Detailed TOC of Managed Infrastructure Services Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms
    4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment Type
    5.1.1 On-premise
    5.1.2 Cloud
    5.2 By Type
    5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services
    5.2.2 Servers
    5.2.3 Inventory
    5.2.4 Other Types
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 BFSI
    5.3.2 Energy
    5.3.3 Healthcare
    5.3.4 Manufacturing
    5.3.5 Retail
    5.3.6 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.2 Germany
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 South Korea
    5.4.3.3 Japan
    5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
    6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 HP Development Company LP
    6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.7 Dell Inc.
    6.1.8 TCS Limited
    6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
    6.1.10 Canon Inc.
    6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA
    6.1.12 AT&T Inc.
    6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.
    6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.
    6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG
    6.1.16 Xerox Corporation
    6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd
    6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.
    6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Independent Bathtub Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

    Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

    Medical Gas Analyzers Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Films Surgical Anti-Adhesion Product Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

    Balloon-expandable Stents Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Vision Care Products Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

    Military Cyber Weapons Market 2020 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

    Volleyball Sneakers Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

    ﻿Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

    Structure Tester Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

    Canned Cheese Sauce Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

    Aircraft Computers Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co