Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Retail Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Big Data Analytics in Retail manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

In the retail sector, Big Data analytics is being used at every stage of the retail process to understand the customer behavior, predict demand, and optimize pricing. Most of the Big Data applications in retail are for system-wide cost reduction, improving online and in-store customer experience, data-driven adaptive supply chains, and real-time analytics and targeting. In terms of application, big data analytics in retail sector is being segregated as merchandising & supply chain analytics, social media analytics, customer analytics & operational intelligence which is being used in small and medium enterprises & large-scale organizations.

Top Players Are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Zoho Corporation

IBM Corporation

Retail Next Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Microstrategy Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Fuzzy Logix LLC Market Overview:

The global big data analytics in retail market was estimated at USD 3.45 billion in 2018. This market is expected to reach USD 10.94 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 21.20% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The retail industry is witnessing a major transformation through the use of advanced analytics and Big Data technologies. With the growth of ecommerce, online shopping, and high competition for customer loyalty, retailers are utilizing Big Data analytics to stay competitive in the market.

– Costco, an American retail company contacted all of its customers who shopped for stone fruits to warn them of possible listeria contamination. This was only possible as the company uses Big Data to track what the customers buy.

– Recently, fashion retailer H&M started using Big Data to tailor its merchandising mix in its brick-and-mortar stores. The fashion retailer is using algorithms to gain insights from returns, receipts, and data from loyalty cards to enhance its bottom line.

– Also, Walmart, one of the largest retailer in the world, is undergoing a digital transformation. It is in the process of building the world’s largest private cloud system, which is expected to have the capacity to manage 2.5 petabytes of data every hour.