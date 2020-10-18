Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Retail Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Big Data Analytics in Retail manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
In the retail sector, Big Data analytics is being used at every stage of the retail process to understand the customer behavior, predict demand, and optimize pricing. Most of the Big Data applications in retail are for system-wide cost reduction, improving online and in-store customer experience, data-driven adaptive supply chains, and real-time analytics and targeting. In terms of application, big data analytics in retail sector is being segregated as merchandising & supply chain analytics, social media analytics, customer analytics & operational intelligence which is being used in small and medium enterprises & large-scale organizations.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share
– E-commerce has had an impact on the traditional brick and mortar retailers reducing their significance marking the data-driven revolution in the retail sector.
– An efficient supply chain, the optimised movement of goods from supplier to warehouse to store to customer, is very critical to every business. Therefore, big data analytics is at the core of revolutionising retail supply chain i.e tracking and tracing product flow and stock levels in real-time, leveraging customer data to predict buying patterns, even using robots to tirelessly fulfil orders in vast automated warehouses.
– In th UK, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period following manufacturing and energy sector.
– Owing to this, it is further expected that predictive analytics and machine learning AI will revolutionize the retail supply chain.
North America Region Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– The retail sector in the region is huge and is witnessing an increase in the sales. In the US, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019, citing high consumer confidence, low unemployment and rising wages.
– Besides, North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for Big Data analytics. The region boasts of a strong foothold of Big Data analytics vendors, which further contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microstrategy Incorporated among others.
– With this increase in the creation and consumption of data in retail (with increased sales) that continues to grow rapidly calls for more significant investments in big data analytics hardware, software, and services.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Predictive Analytics
4.3.2 Increased Innovations in Retail Digitalization Techniques
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexities in Collecting and Collating the Data From Disparate Systems
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.2 Social Media Analytics
5.1.3 Customer Analytics
5.1.4 Operational Intelligence
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 By Business Type
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large-scale Organizations
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE
6.1.2 Oracle Corporation
6.1.3 Qlik Technologies Inc.
6.1.4 Zoho Corporation
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Retail Next Inc.
6.1.7 Alteryx Inc.
6.1.8 Tableau Software, Inc.
6.1.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated
6.1.10 Microstrategy Inc.
6.1.11 Hitachi Vantara Corporation
6.1.12 Fuzzy Logix LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
