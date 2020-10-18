Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Chile Crop Protection Chemicals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Plant protection may be defined as the measures taken to protect cultivated plants against diseases, pests, as well as weed and grasses. The US-EPA’s pesticide law defines a pesticide(with certain minor exceptions) as a substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest or substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant or any nitrogen stabilizer. Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in Chile.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Technological Innovation in the Crop Protection Sector is driving the market
Various ongoing innovations in agriculture are expected to have a positive impact on the crop protection chemicals market in Chile. For instance, the application of epigenetics in developing new fungicide formulation, digital farming tools, and precision farming with a precise amount of chemicals for getting proper yield among others, are likely to drive the demand for pesticides in Chile.
Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Segmented by Applications into Crop-based Products
The Ministry of Agriculture’s Agricultural and Livestock Protection Service (SAG) must approve the use of pesticides. This agency regulates the use of pesticides in Chile. In Chile, the agrochemicals market is quite competitive, with Bayer occupying the topmost position, followed by Syngenta and Agricola National S.A.C(ANASAC). The market for crop-based pesticide application occupies a larger market share of 85%, with grains and cereals dominating this segment
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Origin
5.1.1 Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals
5.1.2 Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals
5.2 Product Group
5.2.1 Herbicides
5.2.2 Insecticides
5.2.3 Fungicides
5.2.4 Other Crop Protection Chemicals
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Grains and Cereals
5.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses
5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.4 Turf and Ornamental Grass
5.3.5 Other Applications
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Adama Chile SA
6.3.2 Anasac Chile SA
6.3.3 BASF Chile SA
6.3.4 Bayer SA
6.3.5 Cheminova SA
6.3.6 DowDuPont Chile SA
6.3.7 NuFarm
6.3.8 Isagro SpA
6.3.9 Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada
6.3.10 Syngenta
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
