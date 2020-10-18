Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Chile Crop Protection Chemicals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Plant protection may be defined as the measures taken to protect cultivated plants against diseases, pests, as well as weed and grasses. The US-EPA’s pesticide law defines a pesticide(with certain minor exceptions) as a substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest or substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant or any nitrogen stabilizer. Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in Chile.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099026

Top Players Are:

Adama Chile SA

Anasac Chile SA

BASF Chile SA

Bayer SA

Cheminova SA

DowDuPont Chile SA

NuFarm

Isagro SpA

Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada

Syngenta Market Overview:

The Chile crop protection chemicals market was valued at USD 390 million in the year 2018 and is projected to reach USD 540 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period. The drivers identified in this market include the need for increased agricultural productivity, an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, decreasing arable land, technological innovation in crop protection sector, increasing herbicide resistance, and increased rate of adoption of GM technology. The restraints identified in this market are environmental and ecological damages, government regulations on agro chemicals, food safety issues, and increased health concerns.