Printed Signage Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

Printed signage is the most widely used form of signage solution, that is majorly employed for marketing and advertisement to attract consumers and expand knowledge regarding the availability of product and features through billboards, backlit displays, among others. Large format printing is used to create high-impact visuals, such as banners, posters, signs, announcements, charts, diagrams and marketing displays. Printed Signage is used by a wide range of companies and organizations for day-to-day operations, extensively for marketing and advertising purposes commonly across the retail locations, showrooms, lobbies, tradeshows, event venues, school campuses and points of purchase.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sabre Digital Creative

James Printing & Signs

Kelly Signs Inc.

Chandler Inc.

RGLA Solutions Inc.

Accel Group Inc.

AJ Printing and Graphics Inc.

Southwest Printing Co.

L&H Sign Company Inc.

Spandex Ltd.

IGEPA group GmbH & Co. KG

DayBrazil SA

Orafol Europe GmbH

Identity Holdings Ltd.

Mactac LLLC

The printed signage market was valued at USD 45.734 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 46.702 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 0.31%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the retail industry focusing on expanding and investing considerably in advertising and marketing, the market for printed signage is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

– The lower investment required for deploying the printed signage types of signs and longer life span are the major factors helping the printed signage market to survive, with intense competition from the emerging digital signage.

– New printing technologies and ink jet printing have enabled high-definition and attractive printed signage at lower costs.