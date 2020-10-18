Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Plasticizers

– MIBC is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of methyl amyl sebacate and methyl amyl phthalate, which are used as plasticizers.

– Plasticizers are generally organic or a combination of organic and inorganic substances that help reduce water content for workability. Plasticizers help in reducing water requirement, and to make concrete strong and workable.

– Owing to the growth in the plasticizers demand for end-user applications, such as flooring and wall, film and sheet coverings, wires and cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and other applications, the demand for MIBC is also expected to rise.

– The plasticizers segment has been increasing in the regions like Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, owing to robust growth in the construction projects, which serves as one of the largest consumers of paints and coatings.

– Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the introduction of new emission standards have been driving the demand for PVC products in automotive applications.

– MIBC is generally mixed with PVC for the plasticity and viscosity of the product used in the automotive industry. Thus, growth in the demand for such products in the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for MIBC market during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest producer of various metals, such as coal, gold, steel, etc. Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal.

– Increasing demand for such commodities from the construction industry has been driving the growth of mining industry in China.

– In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MICB) in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Lube Oil Additives in Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Surface Coating Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Awareness About Toxic Effects of MIBC

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Upcoming Projects

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Plasticizers

5.1.2 Frothers

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Lube oils and Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Mining

5.2.3 Automobile

5.2.4 Rubber

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Celanese Corporation

6.4.5 Cetex Petrochemicals

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 EVONIK

6.4.9 Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.,

6.4.10 LG Chem

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.13 Monument Chemical

6.4.14 Rhodia

6.4.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

6.4.17 WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming Mining Operations in Latin America

