Sales Performance Management Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to reduce processing time and error at a significant rate. This tool helps in tracking the opportunities created and the number of client conversations made by a respective salesperson. It also offers extensive analytics associated with business evaluation and sales anticipation, which are crucial for business development and forecast sales.

Callidus Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Xactly Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Globoforce Limited

Optymyze

CDK Global Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Anaplan, Inc.

BEQOM SA

Iconixx Corporation

Incentives Solutions

Axtria Inc.

Obero Inc.

Performio Solutions Inc.

The global sales performance management market was valued at USD 2,503.3 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.09% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Sales performance management provides tools and information required by the sales representatives (ensures efficiency and accuracy). According to IBM, USD 1.4 million was saved through a 90% reduction in overpayments with incentive compensation management tools. It also resulted in achieving a 204% ROI.

The increasing need for accurate measurement and tracking of sales metrics, early adoption of the technology, and mitigation for IT staff are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The companies are demanding a customizable, streamlined, and flexible system to manage and offer analytics based on their sales performance, which is likely to boost the market growth over the next six years.