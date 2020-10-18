Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Aircraft Landing Gear Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

An aircraft landing gear is a crucial system in an aircraft which allows the aircraft to perform various operations of landing as well as take-off. An aircraft landing gear supports the weight of the entire aircraft during landing and ground operations. Analysis of aircraft type as well as gear position has also been covered in the report.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245714

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245714

Key Market Trends:

Combat Jet Aircraft Segment is Expected to Achieve the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, combat jet aircraft has the highest share out of all the segments. There is an increasing demand for combat jet aircraft worldwide. F-35 is one of the most acquired fighter jets by military personnel globally. For instance, in November 2018, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a contract from the US Department of Defense (DOD), worth USD 22.7 billion to deliver 255 of its F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft. Under this contract, the company shall deliver 64 F-35As Air Force, 26 F-35Bs Marine Corps, 16 F-35Cs Navy, 71 F-35As, and 18 F-35Bs to non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and 60 F-35As for Foreign Military Sales customers. With the rising sales of the F-35 fighter aircraft worldwide, many countries have expressed various issues regarding the landing gear of the F-35 aircraft, particularly the F-35C model. These issues shall lead to the manufacturers implementing innovative changes to the design of the landing gear systems for combat jet aircraft. Therefore, the ongoing procurements, as well as developments, shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the aircraft landing gear systems market, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue at present. The region of Asia-Pacific is one of the most densely traveled air routes in the world. According to the IATA, China is expected to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2022, due to an increasing middle-class population and the government’s support for the sector and this is generating demand for new flights and the development and construction of airports. Likewise, India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific region. IndiGo, Jet Airways, and SpiceJet are some of the major airlines operating in the country. The international and domestic passenger traffic in India was 79 million in 2010 and doubled to 158 million by 2017. This increasing rate of passenger traffic has forced various airlines to procure new aircraft. In addition, various factors such as the significant increase in the number of airports in the region to cater to the growing aviation industry coupled with an increasing number of aircraft procurements happening in the region for fleet expansion shall lead to the growth of aircraft landing gear systems in the region. Thus, various ongoing developments shall lead to a growth in the aircraft landing gear systems market in the Asia-Pacific region in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245714

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Commercial Aviation

5.1.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.1.1.4 Helicopters

5.1.2 Military Aviation

5.1.2.1 Combat Jet Aircraft

5.1.2.2 Transport Airraft

5.1.2.3 Helicopters

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.1.3.1 Business Jet

5.1.3.2 Turboprop Aircraft

5.1.3.3 Piston Aircraft

5.1.3.4 Helicopters

5.2 Gear Position

5.2.1 Nose

5.2.2 Undercarriage

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 Japan

5.3.1.3 India

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Nigeria

5.3.5.4 Israel

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Heroux-Devtek Inc.

6.3.2 Liebherr Group

6.3.3 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

6.3.4 Safran S.A.

6.3.5 GKN Aerospace

6.3.6 Triumph Group Inc.

6.3.7 Whippany Actuation Systems

6.3.8 CIRCOR Aerospace

6.3.9 Honeywell International Inc.

6.3.10 SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.

6.3.11 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.3.12 Magellan Aerospace

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Functional Dyspepsia Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Medical Device Tray Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

On-the-go Food Packaging Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Temporary Power Generation and Power Rental Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Regional Production & Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Police Scanner Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

﻿Smoke Extractor Exhaust Fan Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

Etoxazole Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Electric Pencil Sharpeners Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Exterior Industrial Doors Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co