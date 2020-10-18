Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Multi-parameter monitors are devices that monitor various parameters, such as arterial blood pressure, heart rate, body and skin temperature, oximetry, and capnography, with a single device. These devices have become popular as they are small, portable, and user-friendly. Periodic reports and immediate alerts for any sudden changes in the health of sick patients may give people an opportunity to act quickly and save the life of the person in danger. Even from a personal health monitoring perspective, the ability to relay the collected health information to a doctor or a hospital for advanced or emergency assessment is a great asset to people.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Portable Multi-parameter Patient Monitors Hold the Largest Market Share
The rising awareness regarding healthcare and increasing concern for the constant monitoring of health parameters of patients, pre-and post-surgery, is expected to drive the growth of the overall market. Multi-parameter monitors are of two major types: portable and fixed; of which, the portable monitors are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to factors, such as growing home healthcare, ease of monitoring post-surgical recovery patients, rising ambulatory care facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring. In addition, the competition among the major market players is on the rise, owing to growing technological advancements. Hence, the portable monitor’s segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Overall Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market
North America dominated the overall multi-parameter monitoring market and the region is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. In 2017, the multi-parameter patient monitoring market in the United States held the largest market share in the North American region, due to the high quality of healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the presence of a high percentage of the elderly population in the region is also likely to contribute to the growth of the multi-parameter patient monitoring market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes
4.2.2 Increase in Aging Population
4.2.3 Need to Contain Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.4 Demand for Home-based Monitoring Devices
4.2.5 Ease of Use and Portability of Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Resistance from the Healthcare Industry Professionals toward the Adoption of Patient Monitoring Systems
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Portable
5.1.2 Fixed
5.2 By Acuity Level
5.2.1 High Acuity Level
5.2.2 Medium Acuity Level
5.2.3 Low Acuity Level
5.3 By Target Area
5.3.1 Cardiology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Respiratory
5.3.4 Fetal and Neonatal
5.3.5 Weight Monitoring
5.3.6 Temperature Monitoring
5.3.7 Remote Monitoring
5.3.8 Other Target Areas
5.4 By End Users
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Home Healthcare
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 AMD Global Telemedicine
6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.5 Bosch Medical
6.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Medtronic PLC
6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
