Tactical UAV Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Tactical UAV Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Tactical UAV manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Tactical UAVs are generally used for applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA). The tactical UAV missions can also include target designation, chemical-bio detection, mine countermeasures, theater air missile defense, electronic warfare, and information warfare.

Top Players Are:

DJI

Aeronautics Ltd

General Atomics

BAYKAR

BlueBird Aero Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

AeroVironment Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

The Boeing Company

Safran

Leonardo S.p.A

Textron Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAAB AB

Market Overview:

The tactical UAV market is anticipated to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 19.21% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing procurements of UAVs by the armies to provide a competitive advantage on the battlefield.

– This growth is also due to the increasing investments in tactical UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China and India are investing in these UAVs. In the past few years, China deployed a number of UAVs, which includes tactical and strategic UAVs, such as the ASN-209 tactical UAV system.