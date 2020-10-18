Mining Chemicals Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Mining Chemicals Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Mining Chemicals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Mining Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

– Mining chemicals play a major role in the processing of mineral ores. The consumption of base metals (like iron, steel, aluminum, etc.) and precious metals (such as silver, gold, and platinum) has increased steadily, owing to their various applications in many industries.

– With the increase in the consumption of these metals, mining activities for these metals have surged globally, especially in Canada and Mexico. In the metal mining processes, mining chemicals are required at the stage of processing the respective ores.

– The investments in the mining industry have been rising in Canada and Mexico, which is further expected to simultaneously increase the demand for mining chemicals in the coming years.

– Such factors are expected to increase mining activities in these countries, which may further augment the usage of mining chemicals through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for mining chemicals market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

– In the region, China serves as the largest market for mining chemicals. China is the largest producer of various minerals, along with coal and gold.

– Additionally, it is the largest consumer of such mining products. Besides this, Chinese manufacturers export large volumes of mining chemicals to neighboring countries.

– ASEAN countries has lesser potential for the mining ores production. However, the production has been increasing at a steady rate over the recent past.

– Australia is one of the largest coal producer. A huge amount of focculants are used in the mining of coal.

– Owing to such factors and being one of the major markets for mining chemicals, the country is expected to witness substantial growth in the demand for mining chemicals during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Mining Chemicals Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

4.2.2 Increasing Demand of Specialty Chemicals in Mining Processes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Function

5.1.1 Flotation Chemical

5.1.1.1 Collector

5.1.1.2 Depressant

5.1.1.3 Flocculant

5.1.1.4 Frother

5.1.1.5 Dispersant

5.1.2 Extraction Chemical

5.1.2.1 Diluent

5.1.2.2 Extractant

5.1.3 Grinding Aid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Mineral Processing

5.2.2 Wastewater Treatment

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AECI

6.4.3 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Betachem (Pty) Ltd

6.4.6 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant AG

6.4.8 CP Kelco

6.4.9 CTC Mining (Tennant Chemicals Company Limited)

6.4.10 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.11 Ecolab (Nalco)

6.4.12 FMC Corporation (Cheminova)

6.4.13 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.14 Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Sasol Ltd

6.4.16 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments and New Mining Projects in Africa

