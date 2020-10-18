Kraft Lignin Products Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Kraft Lignin Products Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Kraft Lignin Products manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Kraft Lignin Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Activated Carbon

– Activated carbons are widely used industrial adsorbents in deodorization and purification for process streams and the treatment of liquid and gaseous effluents. Kraft lignin can be transformed into activated carbon by physical or chemical activation. The chemical activation at high temperatures gives higher product yields.

– Activated carbon finds excellent in metal finishing for purification of electroplating solutions. The other applications include gas and water purification, decaffeination, gold purification, metal extraction, medicine, sewage treatment, air filters in gas masks and respirators, and filters in compressed air, etc.

– The pharmaceutical industry would exploit activated carbon fibers, which can adsorb bacteria. In case of waste incineration, volatile heavy metals, and combustion products, such as dioxins and furans present in the post-combustion areas, can also be adsorbed by activated carbon.

– Water treatment operations continuously contend with new regulations, while current regulations become more stringent. Activated carbon has been an effective treatment option for years in compliance viability of wastewater treatment.

– As water reuse becomes increasingly important from a sustainability perspective, activated carbon is becoming a vital component of the water treatment process because of its versatility.

– Increasing emission standards and concerns over air pollution control are anticipated to drive this trend, which, in turn, is expected to be increasingly beneficial to the activated carbon segment in kraft lignin market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North American region dominated the market share in 2018. North America is the largest producer of the kraft lignin products, majorly dominated by Canada and the United States. A shift in industry preference to biobased products, due to the need of reducing dependence on fossil sources, is expected to continue as a key driver for kraft lignin products market growth in the region, during the forecast period. In Canada, there is a kraft lignin surplus of approximately 1.06 million metric ton per year (after ensuring pulp mills’ recovery boiler demand) from the 23 pulp mills, which may be used for the production of value-added biobased products. This kraft lignin supply can create a USD 1.5 billion lignin-based bioproducts industry, which is one of the major opportunities in the future. The growing residential market in the United States is expected to drive the demand for kraft lignin products from the construction sector of the region. Moreover, the steady recovery of oil prices is expected to increase the drilling processes in the region, in turn, increasing the demand for lignosulphonates in the oil and gas industry. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for kraft lignin products consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

