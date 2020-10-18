Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

-The control of power plant emissions is a major area of application for stationary catalysts. In particular, NOx emissions are removed either by SCR or through NOx dissociation. The abatement of NOx from power plants is important, as it helps to control acid rain and photochemical smog.

-First commercialized in Japan, SCR is extensively used in the country. Currently, it has also been commercialized in Germany, China and Taiwan. Existing coal-fired plants are generally equipped with emission control systems for reduction of traditional pollutants, such as SOx, NOx and particulate matter.

-In the developed countries, the demand is mostly driven by legislative changes, while economic growth is the major source in emerging and developing countries. While emission standards and environmental norms are becoming stricter in the developed countries, growth in vehicle production and fuel consumption as well as growth in chemical production, are the key drivers for the stationary emission control catalyst market in emerging markets.

-The stationary catalyst segment is growing considerably faster than the underlying industries, owing to constant innovation, which helps client companies save money and allow catalyst producers to charge a premium for their products.

-Hence, power industry is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth rate

– There are many fossil fuel-based power plants in the United States. Therefore, emission of harmful gases in the environment was high. To control this in August 2015, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued the clean power plan. This plan states that to cut harmful pollution from the power sector by 32% below the 2005 levels, the country needs to use clean energy (nuclear energy) and emission control catalysts.

– In addition to this, the EPA has stationary engine regulations that need to be followed, and which are given under National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). This emission control plan and EPA regulations are driving the market for emission control catalysts in the country.

– The other end-user industry is the chemical industry, which is one of the largest industries in the United States. It is one of the top exporting sector in the country, accounting for around 15% of the global chemical shipments.

– The United States is a world leader in chemical production and exports; therefore, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is high and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

– Canada has emission control guidelines under the Clean Air Act, which are to be followed. Hence, due to these environmental regulations, the consumption of stationary emission control catalysts is increasing.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, North America is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Industrial Emissions

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption by Petroleum Industries in Refining Units

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Precious Group Metal Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technology Overview

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Metal

5.1.1 Platinum

5.1.2 Palladium

5.1.3 Rhodium

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Plants

5.2.2 Refineries & Petrochemicals Processing Plants

5.2.3 Chemical Plants

5.2.4 Waste Incinerators

5.2.5 Metal Finishing & Metallurgy

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Process

5.3.1 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.3.2 Catalytic Oxidation

5.3.3 Catalytic Incineration

5.3.4 Catalytic Filters

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cataler Corporation

6.4.3 CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 CRI Catalyst Company

6.4.6 CORMETECH, Inc.

6.4.7 Corning Incorporated

6.4.8 DCL International Inc.

6.4.9 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

6.4.10 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.11 IBIDEN Porzellanfabrik Frauenthal

6.4.12 JGC C&C

6.4.13 Johnson Matthey

6.4.14 Kunming Sino- Platinum Metals Catalyst Co., Ltd

6.4.15 Nikki-Universal Co., Ltd

6.4.16 Umicore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recovery of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs)

