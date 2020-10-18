Cable Management Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Cable Management Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Cable Management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Cable management refers to the management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet. Products such as cable trays, cable ladders, and cable baskets are used to support a cable through cabling routes. With the ongoing developments and need for upgrading the existing technologies, in various verticals such as IT and Telecom, healthcare, energy, and utility the need for cable management is also growing. Moreover, the ability to quickly access the cables that need to be maintained, troubleshoot the network and hardware and perform basic tasks are some of the reasons cable management is important.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Energy Sector Offers Potential Growth
– The electricity transmission market is currently undergoing a major change with countries in pursuit of better efficiencies and more suitability for wheeling renewable energy. Increasing renewable power capacity has also increased the need for countries to interconnect their transmission systems in order to balance generation and demand through export and import of electricity.
– This, in turn, has pushed the construction of higher capacity interconnection lines which requires proper cable management to function smoothly.
– According to OMICS International, less than 0.02% of available solar energy resources are sufficient to entirely replace fossil fuels and nuclear power as an energy source. Thus, solar PV uses and applications have been justified and strongly recommended for grid electrification which in return creates a market for cable management market.
– Moreover, in the developing nations like, India which receives twice as much sunshine as compared to European countries, solar power is used as an effective renewable energy generation source. Thus, the Government of India has set a goal to raise solar power generation to 100 GW by 2022. All these initiatives will help solar energy to increase which in return will help the cable management market to flourish because it will ensure that space is utilized while wiring and maintains proper network performance of those wires with proper industry standards.
Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
– Owing to huge investments in infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, and technology development by emerging nations like India and China, it is creating huge opportunities for the cable management market.
– Moreover, according to NITI Aayog, India is home to 18% of the worlds population but uses only 6% of the worlds primary energy. Indias energy consumption has almost doubled since 2000 and the potential for further rapid growth is enormous. Urbanization will be a key diver of this trend which in result will create a positive outlook for the cable management market.
– Further, Japan is hosting Summer Olympics 2020 which will ensue in infrastructural development, which is anticipated to propel the growth of cable management market during the forecasted period
– Therefore, all the above factors combined will fuel the cable management market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Cable Management Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand in Renewable Energy Commercialisation
4.3.2 Increased Number of End-user Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Cable Trays
5.1.2 Cable Raceways
5.1.3 Cable Conduits
5.1.4 Cable Connectors & Glands
5.1.5 Cable Carriers
5.1.6 Cable Lugs
5.1.7 Cable Junction Box
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 IT & Telecommunication
5.2.2 Construction
5.2.3 Energy
5.2.4 Manufacturing & Automation
5.2.5 Marine
5.2.6 Mining
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Group)
6.1.2 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.3 Cooper Industries (Eaton)
6.1.4 Chatsworth Products Inc
6.1.5 HellermannTyton
6.1.6 Panduit
6.1.7 Nexans S.A
6.1.8 Legrand SA
6.1.9 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc
6.1.10 Atkore International Holdings
6.1.11 Marco Cable Management
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
