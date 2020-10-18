Europe Diabetes Drugs Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Europe Diabetes Drugs Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Diabetes Drugs manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by Category (Insulin, Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs, Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs, and Combination Drugs), by Segment (Basal or Long-acting, Bolus or Fast-acting, Traditional Human Insulin Drugs, Insulin Biosimilars, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, and SGLT-2 Inhibitors), and by Geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs and Insulin hold a Significant Market Share

– Among the diabetes drugs in the European region, oral anti-diabetic and insulin drugs occupy a significant market share.

– Of the insulin drugs, basal insulins subsegment’s market size is high due to high market penetration. Insulin glargine is the most widely used drug, and it has quite a few biosimilars in the market.

– SGLT-2 inhibitors and DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are expected to gain a significant market share and record a high CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

Germany & France Alone Occupy More than 30% of Share in European Diabetes Drugs Market

– Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market studied, with a considerable market share of 22%, followed by France.

– In the GLP-1 segment, Victoza holds the largest market share in the European region, and a similar trend is being observed in Germany as well. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells and suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.

– The German generics market is vast, and the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, pricing is a major issue in Germany, and many companies have backed-up with their plan to launch insulin in the country.

– In France, the oral DPP-4 drugs dominate the market, followed by GLP-1 and Insulin.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Europe Diabetes Drugs Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.1.1.1 Biguanide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Metformin

5.1.1.2 Alpha – Glucosidase Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.2.1 Alpha – Glucosidase Inhibitors

5.1.1.3 Dopamine – D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)

5.1.1.4 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport – 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.1.1.5 Dipeptidyl peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas

5.1.1.7 Meglitinide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.7.1 Meglitinide

5.1.2 Insulin

5.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)

5.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)

5.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)

5.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)

5.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)

5.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard

5.1.2.3.2 Humilin

5.1.2.3.3 Insuman

5.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

5.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.1.3.1 GLP1 Receptor Agonists

5.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)

5.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

5.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)

5.1.3.2 Amylin Analogue

5.1.3.2.1 Symlin (Pramlintide)

5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.1.4.1 Insulin Combinations

5.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

5.1.4.2 Oral Combination

5.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.1.2 Insulin

5.2.1.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.2.2 Insulin

5.2.1.2.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.3.2 Insulin

5.2.1.3.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.4.2 Insulin

5.2.1.4.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.5 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.5.2 Insulin

5.2.1.5.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.6.2 Insulin

5.2.1.6.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.7.2 Insulin

5.2.1.7.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.7.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetic Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetic Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Takeda

7.1.2 Pfizer

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.5 Astellas

7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.7 Merck and Co.

7.1.8 AstraZeneca

7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.10 Novartis

7.1.11 Sanofi

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

