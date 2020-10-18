Sulfur Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Sulfur Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Sulfur manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Sulfur market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Chemical Processing

– About 90% of sulfur produced or extracted is used to make sulfur dioxide, which is then converted to sulfuric acid. The majority of the acid is used in the production of phosphate fertilizers, which is a crucial component of the food and beverage industry.

– Increasing agricultural output globally is increasing the demand for sulphuric acid in the global market. By 2026, calorie availability is projected to reach 2,450 kcal per day on average in least-developed countries and exceed 3,000 kcal per day in other developing countries. This is expected to increase the demand for agricultural crops in the global market, which in turn, may increase the demand for phosphate fertilizers, thus, driving up the demand for sulfur in chemical manufacturing.

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the annual demand for sulfur fertilizer is expected to reach around 69 million metric ton, by 2020.

– Increasing crop prices have resulted in increasing demand for fertilizers. Additionally, favorable weather has also increased the demand for fertilizers in major agricultural regions.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the sulfur market through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market, owing to the growing demand for sulfur in fertilizer and rubber processing from countries, such as China, India, etc.

– The energy production in China has been rising in recent decades across the oil and gas sector, leading to a boost in domestic sulfur recovery. Developments in the Sichuan province have led to a significant increase in sulfur production capacity.

– Additionally, oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane account for almost 95% of ASEAN fertilizers demand. Plantations are expected to be the main driver for the fertilizer demand growth in the next few years, and in turn, this may drive the sulfur market.

– About one-third of total global rubber consumption is natural rubber produced in plantations in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Thailand is one of the largest producer and exporter of natural rubber, globally.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for sulfur consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Sulfur Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Fertilizer Manufacturing Sector

4.1.2 Capacity Expansion of Petroleum Refining Plants

4.1.3 Increasing Usage of Sulfur for Vulcanization of Rubber

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Process Analysis

4.5.1 Frasch Process

4.5.2 Claus Process

4.5.3 Sulfur from Pyrites

4.5.4 Sulfur from Ores

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Fertilizer

5.1.2 Chemical Processing

5.1.3 Metal Manufacturing

5.1.4 Rubber Processing

5.1.5 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

6.4.2 Chemtrade

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC

6.4.5 Gazprom

6.4.6 Oxbow Corporation

6.4.7 PVS Chemicals

6.4.8 Qatar Petroleum

6.4.9 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.10 Tengizchevroil LLP

6.4.11 The Saudi Arabian Oil Company

6.4.12 Valero Marketing and Supply Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Phosphoric Acid Production to Increase with the Reduction of SSP

7.2 Application in the Healthcare Sector for Skin Treatment

7.3 Usage of Sulfur in Cement Polymer Concrete

