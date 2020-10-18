Personal Care Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Personal Care Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Personal Care Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Personal care packaging plays an important role in product marketing as it adds to the visual appeal and displays relevant information regarding the product. The report studies the primary materials like plastic, paper, etc and packaging is done for various products such as cosmetics, shampoos,etc, where rigid plastics is dominating the market due to its cheap price, non-corrosive and light weight properties.

Top Players Are:

Amcor Limited

RPC Group PLC

AptarGroup Inc.

Cosmopak Ltd.

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd.

Albea S.A.

DS Smith PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd Market Overview:

The global personal care packaging market was valued at USD 23.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.44 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.78 % during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). Trend says that the brand owners are focusing on environment-friendly products and packaging consumers based on the demand by using more natural ingredients and recycled packaging.

– Increasing consumption in the cosmetic product with growing disposable income and frequent demand for personal care products is expected to drive the global personal care packaging market.

– Innovation in the packaging is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry like lotion pumps or aerosol sprays as it aims to save time and offer convenience to busy consumers, mostly younger generation people.