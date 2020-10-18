Glass Packaging Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Glass Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Glass Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Glass is one of the most preferred packagings for consumers who are concerned about their health and the environment. They are made from all-natural sustainable raw materials. Glass packaging preserves the product’s taste or flavor and maintains the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Glass is considered “GRAS” or “generally recognized as safe” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s also 100% recyclable and can be reused endlessly with no loss in quality or purity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244223

Top Players Are:

Piramal Glass Private Limited.

Owens Illinois, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Company, Inc.

WestPack LLC.

Sonoco Products Company

Uhlmann Group

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Ardagh Group

HEINZ

GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA Market Overview:

The global glass packaging market has been estimated at USD 54.26 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 4.39% to reach USD 70.21 billion by 2024. Glass Packaging is known as one of the most trusted forms of packaging for health, taste and environments safety. Despite facing heavy competition from plastics, the ability of glass to self-portray a premium image while maintaining the freshness and safety of the product can ensure its presence, worldwide, across a range of end-user industries.

– Rising consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging is helping glass grow in different categories. Also, innovative technologies for embossing, shaping and adding artistic finishes to glass are making glass packaging more desirable among end-users. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, and the rising demand from the food and beverages market are stimulating the growth of the market.

– Also, the recyclable nature of glass makes it environmentally the most desired packaging type. The lightweight glass has been the significant innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, reducing the volume of raw materials used and CO2 emitted.