Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market
Scope of the Report:
A programmable logic controller (PLC) or programmable controller is a digital computer used for automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines. The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oil & Gas Industry to Occupy the Major Market Share
– Recovering crude oil prices are leading to increased upstream activities, especially in the CIS region. It is estimated that Russia also has a capex of over USD 160 billion till 2025, with over 29 new development projects expected to begin over the forecast period.
– Projects, such as Prirazlomnoye Field, Baltic LNG, and Sakhalin III, are expected to contribute to the current demand for PLCs is the region.
– According to the latest oil and gas workforce report published by Oil and Gas UK, there are just 3032 active drillers in the country. As a result, many ongoing projects are forced to automate several operations to adjust to these factors.
– The region’s existing infrastructure requires storage and refining capacity expansions, in order to ensure substantially of its imports of either LNG or pipeline gas. These operations are further expected to provide considerable opportunities for the PLC market in the region.
Germany to Witness the Highest Growth
– The automotive industry is one of the largest sources of demand for PLCs in the country. The German automotive industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world.
– Several leading vendors of automation and control equipment, such as Schneider Electric, Siemens Kuka, etc., are based in Germany, thus, driving a high flow of investments toward R&D activities. As a result, the country has a high degree of automation in most of its end- user industries.
– The country also has a large number of robots. According to the recent estimates of International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has the most robot density in the world (294 units per 10,000 workers),
– According to the VDMA + Robotics Automation Organization, the robotics and automation turnover in Germany increased by 4.17% in 2018, when compared to that in 2017. Thus the huge scope of PLCs in Germany can be estimated from this data.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Manufacturing and Investments in Automation is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Preference Towards Distributed Control Systems Might Hinder the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware & Software
5.1.1.1 Large PLC
5.1.1.2 Nano PLC
5.1.1.3 Small PLC
5.1.1.4 Medium PLC
5.1.1.5 Other Hardware Types
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food, Tobacco, and Beverage
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.4 Energy and Utilities
5.2.5 Pharmaceutical
5.2.6 Oil & Gas
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 Rockwell Automation
6.1.5 Siemens AG
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 Omron Corporation
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.10 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.11 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.12 General Electric Co.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
