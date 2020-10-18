Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

A programmable logic controller (PLC) or programmable controller is a digital computer used for automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines. The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation.

Top Players Are:

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd

General Electric Co. Market Overview:

The European PLC market was valued at USD 3758.3 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 4139.5 million by 2024. Europe’s higher investment levels, since 2016, in Industrial IoT have made the region maintain its lead among the other regions, such as the United States and Asia.

– The evolution of technological advancements, and innovations across various manufacturing units, have encouraged the adoption of automation technologies. Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution have significantly stimulated the growth of automation among European industries, by necessitating the use of smarter and automated solutions, such as control systems and robotics, to improve production processes