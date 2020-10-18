RFID Handheld Reader Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2026 | Honeywell, Datalogic, Zebra, Impinj

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the RFID Handheld Reader industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on RFID Handheld Reader and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global RFID Handheld Reader Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global RFID Handheld Reader Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global RFID Handheld Reader market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global RFID Handheld Reader market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: Honeywell, Datalogic, Zebra, Impinj, Fieg Electronics, Unitech, ThingMagic, TSL, Alien Technology, Mojix, AWID, Cipher Lab, Invengo Technology, Sense Technology, Chafon group, CSL, Chinareader

>>>>Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/download-sample/195552

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global RFID Handheld Reader market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global RFID Handheld Reader market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of RFID Handheld Reader industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Honeywell aims at producing XX RFID Handheld Reader in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Datalogic accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of RFID Handheld Reader Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in RFID Handheld Reader Market?

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

…

Major Type of RFID Handheld Reader Covered in XYZResearch report:

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

>>> Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/inquiry/195552

Table of Contents

Global RFID Handheld Reader Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 LF RFID Reader -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 HF RFID Reader -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 UHF RFID Reader -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 MW RFID Reader -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global RFID Handheld Reader Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America RFID Handheld Reader Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading RFID Handheld Reader Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America RFID Handheld Reader Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 RFID Handheld Reader Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on RFID Handheld Reader Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global RFID Handheld Reader Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global RFID Handheld Reader Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 RFID Handheld Reader Competitive Analysis

6.1 Honeywell

6.1.1 Honeywell Company Profiles

6.1.2 Honeywell Product Introduction

6.1.3 Honeywell RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Datalogic

6.2.1 Datalogic Company Profiles

6.2.2 Datalogic Product Introduction

6.2.3 Datalogic RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Zebra

6.3.1 Zebra Company Profiles

6.3.2 Zebra Product Introduction

6.3.3 Zebra RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Impinj

6.4.1 Impinj Company Profiles

6.4.2 Impinj Product Introduction

6.4.3 Impinj RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Fieg Electronics

6.5.1 Fieg Electronics Company Profiles

6.5.2 Fieg Electronics Product Introduction

6.5.3 Fieg Electronics RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Unitech

6.6.1 Unitech Company Profiles

6.6.2 Unitech Product Introduction

6.6.3 Unitech RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 ThingMagic

6.7.1 ThingMagic Company Profiles

6.7.2 ThingMagic Product Introduction

6.7.3 ThingMagic RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 TSL

6.8.1 TSL Company Profiles

6.8.2 TSL Product Introduction

6.8.3 TSL RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Alien Technology

6.9.1 Alien Technology Company Profiles

6.9.2 Alien Technology Product Introduction

6.9.3 Alien Technology RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Mojix

6.10.1 Mojix Company Profiles

6.10.2 Mojix Product Introduction

6.10.3 Mojix RFID Handheld Reader Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 AWID

6.12 Cipher Lab

6.13 Invengo Technology

6.14 Sense Technology

6.15 Chafon group

6.16 CSL

6.17 Chinareader

7 Conclusion

>>> Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/customize-request/195552

Why Huddle Market Insights:

Huddle Market Insights provide better understanding to client for determining market size and what triggers them to buy. We create value for our clients by catering to their standard, custom and consulting project requirements. Our business intelligence reports will solve your toughest challenges and will help you in making an informed business decision. We are committed to make informative reports that will assist you with the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. The analysts of Huddle Market Insights can help you create a business plan, launch a new product or service, fine tune your existing products and services, expand into new markets, develop an advertising campaign, set prices, and/or select a business location.”