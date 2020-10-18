Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development & Growth by Regions | AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rehabilitation Robotics industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Rehabilitation Robotics and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Rehabilitation Robotics market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market to the readers.

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Rehabilitation Robotics market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Rehabilitation Robotics industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The AlterG? aims at producing XX Rehabilitation Robotics in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Bionik? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Rehabilitation Robotics Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Rehabilitation Robotics Market?

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Biodex

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech. LLC

Kinova

MRISAR

Robotdalen

RU Robots

Woodway

Tyromotion

…

Major Type of Rehabilitation Robotics Covered in XYZResearch report:

Sensory function related Robotic

Sports function related Robotic

Perceptual language recovery Robotic

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Rehabilitation Nursing

Artificial Limb

Rehabilitation Therapy

