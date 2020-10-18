Trending now: Proximity Fuzes Market Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts | L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK, Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group)

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Proximity Fuzes industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Proximity Fuzes and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Proximity Fuzes Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Proximity Fuzes Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Proximity Fuzes market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Proximity Fuzes market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK, Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group), JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH, Action Manufacturing, Anhui Great Wall Military Industry, Reutech Fuchs Electronics, DIXI Microtechniques, Binas d.d. Bugojno, Sandeep Metalcraft, Reshef Technologies

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Proximity Fuzes market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Proximity Fuzes market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Proximity Fuzes industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The L3 Technologies aims at producing XX Proximity Fuzes in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Orbital ATK accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Proximity Fuzes Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Proximity Fuzes Market?

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Action Manufacturing

Anhui Great Wall Military Industry

Reutech Fuchs Electronics

DIXI Microtechniques

Binas d.d. Bugojno

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

…

Major Type of Proximity Fuzes Covered in XYZResearch report:

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Others

Table of Contents

Global Proximity Fuzes Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Mortar Fuzes -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Artillery Fuzes -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Rocket and Missile Fuzes -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Aircraft Fuzes -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Proximity Fuzes Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Proximity Fuzes Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Proximity Fuzes Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Proximity Fuzes Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Proximity Fuzes Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Proximity Fuzes Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Proximity Fuzes Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Proximity Fuzes Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Proximity Fuzes Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Proximity Fuzes Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Proximity Fuzes Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Proximity Fuzes Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Proximity Fuzes Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Proximity Fuzes Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Proximity Fuzes Competitive Analysis

6.1 L3 Technologies

6.1.1 L3 Technologies Company Profiles

6.1.2 L3 Technologies Product Introduction

6.1.3 L3 Technologies Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Orbital ATK

6.2.1 Orbital ATK Company Profiles

6.2.2 Orbital ATK Product Introduction

6.2.3 Orbital ATK Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Kaman

6.3.1 Kaman Company Profiles

6.3.2 Kaman Product Introduction

6.3.3 Kaman Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Expal (Maxam Group)

6.4.1 Expal (Maxam Group) Company Profiles

6.4.2 Expal (Maxam Group) Product Introduction

6.4.3 Expal (Maxam Group) Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

6.5.1 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Company Profiles

6.5.2 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Product Introduction

6.5.3 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Action Manufacturing

6.6.1 Action Manufacturing Company Profiles

6.6.2 Action Manufacturing Product Introduction

6.6.3 Action Manufacturing Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Anhui Great Wall Military Industry

6.7.1 Anhui Great Wall Military Industry Company Profiles

6.7.2 Anhui Great Wall Military Industry Product Introduction

6.7.3 Anhui Great Wall Military Industry Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Reutech Fuchs Electronics

6.8.1 Reutech Fuchs Electronics Company Profiles

6.8.2 Reutech Fuchs Electronics Product Introduction

6.8.3 Reutech Fuchs Electronics Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 DIXI Microtechniques

6.9.1 DIXI Microtechniques Company Profiles

6.9.2 DIXI Microtechniques Product Introduction

6.9.3 DIXI Microtechniques Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Binas d.d. Bugojno

6.10.1 Binas d.d. Bugojno Company Profiles

6.10.2 Binas d.d. Bugojno Product Introduction

6.10.3 Binas d.d. Bugojno Proximity Fuzes Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Sandeep Metalcraft

6.12 Reshef Technologies

7 Conclusion

