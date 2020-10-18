Impact of COVID-19 on Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players NXP, Texas Instruments, Semtech, Intersil

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: NXP, Texas Instruments, Semtech, Intersil, Analog Devices, ROHM Semiconductor, Cactus Semiconductor, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Microsemi, Intel Corporation, Linear Technology, Power Integrations, Inc, IDT (Integrated Device Technology), Monolithic Power Systems(MPS)

>>>>Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/download-sample/195531

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The NXP aims at producing XX Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Texas Instruments accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market?

NXP

Texas Instruments

Semtech

Intersil

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Cactus Semiconductor

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Microsemi

Intel Corporation

Linear Technology

Power Integrations, Inc

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

Monolithic Power Systems(MPS)

…

Major Type of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Covered in XYZResearch report:

Voltage Regulator

Integrated ASSP

Battery Management ICs

Motor Control IC

Other

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Home Appliances Products

Automobile

Communication, Internet

Industrial

Other

>>> Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/inquiry/195531

Table of Contents

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Voltage Regulator -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Integrated ASSP -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Battery Management ICs -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Motor Control IC -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Competitive Analysis

6.1 NXP

6.1.1 NXP Company Profiles

6.1.2 NXP Product Introduction

6.1.3 NXP Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Texas Instruments

6.2.1 Texas Instruments Company Profiles

6.2.2 Texas Instruments Product Introduction

6.2.3 Texas Instruments Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Semtech

6.3.1 Semtech Company Profiles

6.3.2 Semtech Product Introduction

6.3.3 Semtech Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Intersil

6.4.1 Intersil Company Profiles

6.4.2 Intersil Product Introduction

6.4.3 Intersil Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Analog Devices

6.5.1 Analog Devices Company Profiles

6.5.2 Analog Devices Product Introduction

6.5.3 Analog Devices Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 ROHM Semiconductor

6.6.1 ROHM Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.6.2 ROHM Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.6.3 ROHM Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Cactus Semiconductor

6.7.1 Cactus Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.7.2 Cactus Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.7.3 Cactus Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

6.8.1 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Company Profiles

6.8.2 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Product Introduction

6.8.3 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 ON Semiconductor

6.9.1 ON Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.9.2 ON Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.9.3 ON Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Microsemi

6.10.1 Microsemi Company Profiles

6.10.2 Microsemi Product Introduction

6.10.3 Microsemi Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Intel Corporation

6.12 Linear Technology

6.13 Power Integrations, Inc

6.14 IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

6.15 Monolithic Power Systems(MPS)

7 Conclusion

>>> Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/customize-request/195531

Why Huddle Market Insights:

Huddle Market Insights provide better understanding to client for determining market size and what triggers them to buy. We create value for our clients by catering to their standard, custom and consulting project requirements. Our business intelligence reports will solve your toughest challenges and will help you in making an informed business decision. We are committed to make informative reports that will assist you with the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. The analysts of Huddle Market Insights can help you create a business plan, launch a new product or service, fine tune your existing products and services, expand into new markets, develop an advertising campaign, set prices, and/or select a business location.”