Pay TV Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | AT?T, Comcast, Dish, Time Warner Cable

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pay TV industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Pay TV and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Pay TV Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Pay TV Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Pay TV market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Pay TV market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: AT?T, Comcast, Dish, Time Warner Cable, Verizon, Netflix, Bharti Airtel, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telecom, ARRIS Group, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Corporation, Ammino Corporation, MatrixStream Technologies, Orange S.A., Eutelsat

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Pay TV market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Pay TV market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Pay TV industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The AT?T? aims at producing XX Pay TV in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Comcast? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Pay TV Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

…

Major Type of Pay TV Covered in XYZResearch report:

IPTV

Satellite TV platform

Cable and terrestrial TV platforms

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Individual

Commercial

Others

Table of Contents

Global Pay TV Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 IPTV -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Satellite TV platform -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Cable and terrestrial TV platforms -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Pay TV Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Pay TV Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Pay TV Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Pay TV Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Pay TV Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Pay TV Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Pay TV Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Pay TV Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Pay TV Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Pay TV Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Pay TV Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Pay TV Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Pay TV Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Pay TV Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Pay TV Competitive Analysis

6.1 AT?T

6.1.1 AT?T Company Profiles

6.1.2 AT?T Product Introduction

6.1.3 AT?T Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Comcast

6.2.1 Comcast Company Profiles

6.2.2 Comcast Product Introduction

6.2.3 Comcast Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Dish

6.3.1 Dish Company Profiles

6.3.2 Dish Product Introduction

6.3.3 Dish Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Time Warner Cable

6.4.1 Time Warner Cable Company Profiles

6.4.2 Time Warner Cable Product Introduction

6.4.3 Time Warner Cable Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Verizon

6.5.1 Verizon Company Profiles

6.5.2 Verizon Product Introduction

6.5.3 Verizon Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Netflix

6.6.1 Netflix Company Profiles

6.6.2 Netflix Product Introduction

6.6.3 Netflix Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Bharti Airtel

6.7.1 Bharti Airtel Company Profiles

6.7.2 Bharti Airtel Product Introduction

6.7.3 Bharti Airtel Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 CenturyLink

6.8.1 CenturyLink Company Profiles

6.8.2 CenturyLink Product Introduction

6.8.3 CenturyLink Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Deutsche Telecom

6.9.1 Deutsche Telecom Company Profiles

6.9.2 Deutsche Telecom Product Introduction

6.9.3 Deutsche Telecom Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 ARRIS Group

6.10.1 ARRIS Group Company Profiles

6.10.2 ARRIS Group Product Introduction

6.10.3 ARRIS Group Pay TV Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Cisco Systems

6.12 Broadcom Corporation

6.13 Ammino Corporation

6.14 MatrixStream Technologies

6.15 Orange S.A.

6.16 Eutelsat

7 Conclusion

