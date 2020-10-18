Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth | Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, HP

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, HP, Knowles, Panasonic, DENSO, Canon, Avago Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Analog Devices, AKM, Seiko Epson, Infineon Technologies, InvenSense, Murata, Sensata, Honeywell, GE, Qorvo, Lexmark, UTC Aerospace Systems, Sony, FLIR Systems, TE Connectivity, ROHM Semiconductor, AAC Technologies, Omron, Sofradir, MEMSIC

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The STMicroelectronics aims at producing XX Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Robert Bosch accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Type of Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Covered in XYZResearch report:

Fixed

Movable

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Fixed -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Movable -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Competitive Analysis

6.1 STMicroelectronics

6.1.1 STMicroelectronics Company Profiles

6.1.2 STMicroelectronics Product Introduction

6.1.3 STMicroelectronics Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Robert Bosch

6.2.1 Robert Bosch Company Profiles

6.2.2 Robert Bosch Product Introduction

6.2.3 Robert Bosch Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Texas Instruments

6.3.1 Texas Instruments Company Profiles

6.3.2 Texas Instruments Product Introduction

6.3.3 Texas Instruments Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 HP

6.4.1 HP Company Profiles

6.4.2 HP Product Introduction

6.4.3 HP Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Knowles

6.5.1 Knowles Company Profiles

6.5.2 Knowles Product Introduction

6.5.3 Knowles Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Company Profiles

6.6.2 Panasonic Product Introduction

6.6.3 Panasonic Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 DENSO

6.7.1 DENSO Company Profiles

6.7.2 DENSO Product Introduction

6.7.3 DENSO Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Canon

6.8.1 Canon Company Profiles

6.8.2 Canon Product Introduction

6.8.3 Canon Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Avago Technologies

6.9.1 Avago Technologies Company Profiles

6.9.2 Avago Technologies Product Introduction

6.9.3 Avago Technologies Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Freescale Semiconductor

6.10.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.10.2 Freescale Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.10.3 Freescale Semiconductor Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Analog Devices

6.12 AKM

6.13 Seiko Epson

6.14 Infineon Technologies

6.15 InvenSense

6.16 Murata

6.17 Sensata

6.18 Honeywell

6.19 GE

6.20 Qorvo

6.21 Lexmark

6.22 UTC Aerospace Systems

6.23 Sony

6.24 FLIR Systems

6.25 TE Connectivity

6.26 ROHM Semiconductor

6.27 AAC Technologies

6.28 Omron

6.29 Sofradir

6.30 MEMSIC

7 Conclusion

