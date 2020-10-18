(2020-2026) Managed File Transfer Software Market Is Booming Worldwide| Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, Hightail

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Managed File Transfer Software industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Managed File Transfer Software and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Managed File Transfer Software Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Managed File Transfer Software market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Managed File Transfer Software market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, Hightail, CA Technologies, Accellion, GlobalSCAPE, Primeur, Signiant, Ipswitch, Micro Focus (Attachmate)?, TIBCO, Attunity, SSH (Tectia)

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Managed File Transfer Software market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Managed File Transfer Software market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Managed File Transfer Software industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The IBM? aims at producing XX Managed File Transfer Software in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Axway? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Managed File Transfer Software Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Managed File Transfer Software Market?

Major Type of Managed File Transfer Software Covered in XYZResearch report:

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Table of Contents

Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 System-centric File Transfer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 People-centric File Transfer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Extreme File Transfer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Managed File Transfer Software Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Managed File Transfer Software Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Managed File Transfer Software Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Managed File Transfer Software Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Managed File Transfer Software Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Managed File Transfer Software Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Managed File Transfer Software Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Managed File Transfer Software Competitive Analysis

6.1 IBM

6.1.1 IBM Company Profiles

6.1.2 IBM Product Introduction

6.1.3 IBM Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Axway

6.2.1 Axway Company Profiles

6.2.2 Axway Product Introduction

6.2.3 Axway Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Saison Information Systems

6.3.1 Saison Information Systems Company Profiles

6.3.2 Saison Information Systems Product Introduction

6.3.3 Saison Information Systems Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Hightail

6.4.1 Hightail Company Profiles

6.4.2 Hightail Product Introduction

6.4.3 Hightail Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 CA Technologies

6.5.1 CA Technologies Company Profiles

6.5.2 CA Technologies Product Introduction

6.5.3 CA Technologies Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Accellion

6.6.1 Accellion Company Profiles

6.6.2 Accellion Product Introduction

6.6.3 Accellion Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 GlobalSCAPE

6.7.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Profiles

6.7.2 GlobalSCAPE Product Introduction

6.7.3 GlobalSCAPE Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Primeur

6.8.1 Primeur Company Profiles

6.8.2 Primeur Product Introduction

6.8.3 Primeur Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Signiant

6.9.1 Signiant Company Profiles

6.9.2 Signiant Product Introduction

6.9.3 Signiant Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Ipswitch

6.10.1 Ipswitch Company Profiles

6.10.2 Ipswitch Product Introduction

6.10.3 Ipswitch Managed File Transfer Software Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Micro Focus (Attachmate)?

6.12 TIBCO

6.13 Attunity

6.14 SSH (Tectia)

7 Conclusion

