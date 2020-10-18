Covid-19 Impact on Global Linear Encoders Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: NEWALL, RSF Elektronik, Lika Electronic, GURLEY Precision Instruments

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Linear Encoders industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Linear Encoders and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Linear Encoders Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global Linear Encoders Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Linear Encoders market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Linear Encoders market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: NEWALL, RSF Elektronik, Lika Electronic, GURLEY Precision Instruments, Electronica Mechatronic Systems, Kubler, Fagor Automation, SIKO, GIVI MISURE, Leader Precision Instrument

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Linear Encoders market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Linear Encoders market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Linear Encoders industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The NEWALL aims at producing XX Linear Encoders in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????RSF Elektronik accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Linear Encoders Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Linear Encoders Market?

NEWALL

RSF Elektronik

Lika Electronic

GURLEY Precision Instruments

Electronica Mechatronic Systems

Kubler

Fagor Automation

SIKO

GIVI MISURE

Leader Precision Instrument

…

Major Type of Linear Encoders Covered in XYZResearch report:

Incremental Linear Encoders

Absolute Linear Encoders

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Machine Tools

Measuring Instruments

Motion Systems

Elevator

Others

Table of Contents

Global Linear Encoders Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Incremental Linear Encoders -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Absolute Linear Encoders -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Linear Encoders Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Linear Encoders Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Linear Encoders Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Linear Encoders Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Linear Encoders Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Linear Encoders Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Linear Encoders Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Linear Encoders Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Linear Encoders Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Linear Encoders Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Linear Encoders Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Linear Encoders Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Linear Encoders Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Linear Encoders Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Linear Encoders Competitive Analysis

6.1 NEWALL

6.1.1 NEWALL Company Profiles

6.1.2 NEWALL Product Introduction

6.1.3 NEWALL Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 RSF Elektronik

6.2.1 RSF Elektronik Company Profiles

6.2.2 RSF Elektronik Product Introduction

6.2.3 RSF Elektronik Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Lika Electronic

6.3.1 Lika Electronic Company Profiles

6.3.2 Lika Electronic Product Introduction

6.3.3 Lika Electronic Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 GURLEY Precision Instruments

6.4.1 GURLEY Precision Instruments Company Profiles

6.4.2 GURLEY Precision Instruments Product Introduction

6.4.3 GURLEY Precision Instruments Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Electronica Mechatronic Systems

6.5.1 Electronica Mechatronic Systems Company Profiles

6.5.2 Electronica Mechatronic Systems Product Introduction

6.5.3 Electronica Mechatronic Systems Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Kubler

6.6.1 Kubler Company Profiles

6.6.2 Kubler Product Introduction

6.6.3 Kubler Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Fagor Automation

6.7.1 Fagor Automation Company Profiles

6.7.2 Fagor Automation Product Introduction

6.7.3 Fagor Automation Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 SIKO

6.8.1 SIKO Company Profiles

6.8.2 SIKO Product Introduction

6.8.3 SIKO Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 GIVI MISURE

6.9.1 GIVI MISURE Company Profiles

6.9.2 GIVI MISURE Product Introduction

6.9.3 GIVI MISURE Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Leader Precision Instrument

6.10.1 Leader Precision Instrument Company Profiles

6.10.2 Leader Precision Instrument Product Introduction

6.10.3 Leader Precision Instrument Linear Encoders Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

