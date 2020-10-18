Impact of COVID-19 on LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth | Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell Incorporated, Iwasaki Electric

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell Incorporated, Iwasaki Electric, Phoenix Products Company, AZZ Inc., Western Technology, Glamox, AtomSvet, Adolf Schuch GmbH, Ocean'S King Lighting, LDPI, Shenzhen Nibbe Technology, TellCo Europe Sagl, IGT Lighting, WorkSite Lighting, Oxley Group, Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lightin, Zhejiang Tormin Electrical, Unimar, DAGR Industrial Lighting

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Emerson Electric aims at producing XX LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Eaton accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

…

Major Type of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Covered in XYZResearch report:

Spot LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Linear LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Portable LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Oil

Mining & Steel

Railway

Electricity

Military & Public Safety

Others

