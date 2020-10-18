LED Tube Lights Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2020 – 2026 | Osram, Cree, Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics

“

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LED Tube Lights industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on LED Tube Lights and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global LED Tube Lights Market Overview:

The research report, titled [Global LED Tube Lights Market 2020-2026 by Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global LED Tube Lights market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global LED Tube Lights market to the readers.

The following players are covered in this report: Osram, Cree, Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, GE Lighting, Hubbell, Cooper, Acuity Brands, Samsung LED, Lighting Science, Feit Electric, Soraa, Toshiba, Pioneer, Panasonic, Lumiotec, NEC Lighting

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global LED Tube Lights market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global LED Tube Lights market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of LED Tube Lights industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Osram aims at producing XX LED Tube Lights in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Cree accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of LED Tube Lights Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Type of LED Tube Lights Covered in XYZResearch report:

Up to 5 Inches

5-10 Inches

Above 10 Inches

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Household Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Table of Contents

Global LED Tube Lights Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Up to 5 Inches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 5-10 Inches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Above 10 Inches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global LED Tube Lights Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China LED Tube Lights Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU LED Tube Lights Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA LED Tube Lights Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan LED Tube Lights Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India LED Tube Lights Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia LED Tube Lights Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America LED Tube Lights Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading LED Tube Lights Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America LED Tube Lights Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 LED Tube Lights Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on LED Tube Lights Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global LED Tube Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global LED Tube Lights Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 LED Tube Lights Competitive Analysis

6.1 Osram

6.1.1 Osram Company Profiles

6.1.2 Osram Product Introduction

6.1.3 Osram LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Cree

6.2.1 Cree Company Profiles

6.2.2 Cree Product Introduction

6.2.3 Cree LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Koninklijke Philips

6.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Profiles

6.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Product Introduction

6.3.3 Koninklijke Philips LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 LG Electronics

6.4.1 LG Electronics Company Profiles

6.4.2 LG Electronics Product Introduction

6.4.3 LG Electronics LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 GE Lighting

6.5.1 GE Lighting Company Profiles

6.5.2 GE Lighting Product Introduction

6.5.3 GE Lighting LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Hubbell

6.6.1 Hubbell Company Profiles

6.6.2 Hubbell Product Introduction

6.6.3 Hubbell LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Cooper

6.7.1 Cooper Company Profiles

6.7.2 Cooper Product Introduction

6.7.3 Cooper LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Acuity Brands

6.8.1 Acuity Brands Company Profiles

6.8.2 Acuity Brands Product Introduction

6.8.3 Acuity Brands LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Samsung LED

6.9.1 Samsung LED Company Profiles

6.9.2 Samsung LED Product Introduction

6.9.3 Samsung LED LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Lighting Science

6.10.1 Lighting Science Company Profiles

6.10.2 Lighting Science Product Introduction

6.10.3 Lighting Science LED Tube Lights Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Feit Electric

6.12 Soraa

6.13 Toshiba

6.14 Pioneer

6.15 Panasonic

6.16 Lumiotec

6.17 NEC Lighting

7 Conclusion

