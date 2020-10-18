Biosimilar Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026|Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics

Los Angeles, United States – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Biosimilar market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Biosimilar market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Biosimilar market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Biosimilar Market are: , Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Genor BioPharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Reliance Life Sciences

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1541227/global-biosimilar-market

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biosimilar market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Biosimilar market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Biosimilar market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Biosimilar Market by Type Segments:

Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin, Others

Global Biosimilar Market by Application Segments:

, Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Biosimilar Market Overview

1.1 Biosimilar Product Overview

1.2 Biosimilar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Human Growth Hormones

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Insulin

1.2.4 Peptides

1.2.5 Erythropoietin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biosimilar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Biosimilar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biosimilar Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biosimilar Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biosimilar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilar Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilar Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biosimilar as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biosimilar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biosimilar Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biosimilar Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biosimilar by Application

4.1 Biosimilar Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oncology

4.1.2 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

4.1.3 Growth Hormone Deficiency

4.1.4 Infectious Diseases

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Biosimilar Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biosimilar Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biosimilar Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biosimilar Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biosimilar by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biosimilar by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biosimilar by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar by Application 5 North America Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biosimilar Business

10.1 Allergan plc

10.1.1 Allergan plc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Allergan plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Allergan plc Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Allergan plc Biosimilar Products Offered

10.1.5 Allergan plc Recent Development

10.2 BIOCAD

10.2.1 BIOCAD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BIOCAD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BIOCAD Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BIOCAD Recent Development

10.3 Biocon

10.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Biocon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Biocon Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Biocon Biosimilar Products Offered

10.3.5 Biocon Recent Development

10.4 BioXpress Therapeutics

10.4.1 BioXpress Therapeutics Corporation Information

10.4.2 BioXpress Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Products Offered

10.4.5 BioXpress Therapeutics Recent Development

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.5.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Products Offered

10.5.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

10.6 Celltrion

10.6.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Celltrion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Celltrion Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Celltrion Biosimilar Products Offered

10.6.5 Celltrion Recent Development

10.7 Coherus BioSciences

10.7.1 Coherus BioSciences Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coherus BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Products Offered

10.7.5 Coherus BioSciences Recent Development

10.8 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

10.8.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Products Offered

10.8.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

10.9 Genor BioPharma

10.9.1 Genor BioPharma Corporation Information

10.9.2 Genor BioPharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Products Offered

10.9.5 Genor BioPharma Recent Development

10.10 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biosimilar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Recent Development

10.11 Novartis

10.11.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Novartis Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Novartis Biosimilar Products Offered

10.11.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.12 Pfizer

10.12.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Pfizer Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pfizer Biosimilar Products Offered

10.12.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.13 Reliance Life Sciences

10.13.1 Reliance Life Sciences Corporation Information

10.13.2 Reliance Life Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Reliance Life Sciences Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Reliance Life Sciences Biosimilar Products Offered

10.13.5 Reliance Life Sciences Recent Development 11 Biosimilar Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biosimilar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biosimilar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1541227/global-biosimilar-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Biosimilar market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Biosimilar market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Biosimilar markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Biosimilar market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Biosimilar market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Biosimilar market.

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

“