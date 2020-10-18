Electrical Enclosures Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2026 Forecast Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report published by QY Research is a brilliant, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors. Market study of the global Electrical Enclosures market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electrical Enclosures industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electrical Enclosures production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electrical Enclosures market include _:, Adalet, Allied Moulded Products Inc., Apx Enclosures Inc., Atlas Manufacturing, Attabox, Austin Electrical Enclosures, B&R Enclosures, Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd., Bison Profab, Bud Industries, Durham Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eldon Holding AB, Emerson Electric Co, Ensto Group, Fibox Oy AB, Gaurang Electronic Industries, GE Industrial Solutions, Hammond Manufacturing, Hubbell Inc., Integra Enclosures, Milbank Manufacturing Co., Penn Panel And Box Co.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electrical Enclosures industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electrical Enclosures manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electrical Enclosures industry.

Global Electrical Enclosures Market Segment By Type:

Wall-mounted enclosure, Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure, Underground

Global Electrical Enclosures Market Segment By Application:

, Power generation & distribution, Oil & gas, Metals & mining, Medical, Pulp & paper, Food & beverages, Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electrical Enclosures industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electrical Enclosures market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrical Enclosures industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electrical Enclosures market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electrical Enclosures market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrical Enclosures market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Electrical Enclosures Market Overview

1.1 Electrical Enclosures Product Overview

1.2 Electrical Enclosures Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wall-mounted enclosure

1.2.2 Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

1.2.3 Underground

1.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electrical Enclosures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electrical Enclosures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electrical Enclosures Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electrical Enclosures Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electrical Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electrical Enclosures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electrical Enclosures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electrical Enclosures Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electrical Enclosures Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electrical Enclosures as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electrical Enclosures Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electrical Enclosures Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electrical Enclosures Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electrical Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electrical Enclosures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electrical Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electrical Enclosures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electrical Enclosures by Application

4.1 Electrical Enclosures Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power generation & distribution

4.1.2 Oil & gas

4.1.3 Metals & mining

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Pulp & paper

4.1.6 Food & beverages

4.1.7 Transportation

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electrical Enclosures Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electrical Enclosures by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electrical Enclosures by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electrical Enclosures by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures by Application 5 North America Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Electrical Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electrical Enclosures Business

10.1 Adalet

10.1.1 Adalet Corporation Information

10.1.2 Adalet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Adalet Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Adalet Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.1.5 Adalet Recent Development

10.2 Allied Moulded Products Inc.

10.2.1 Allied Moulded Products Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Allied Moulded Products Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Allied Moulded Products Inc. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Allied Moulded Products Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Apx Enclosures Inc.

10.3.1 Apx Enclosures Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Apx Enclosures Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Apx Enclosures Inc. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Apx Enclosures Inc. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.3.5 Apx Enclosures Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Atlas Manufacturing

10.4.1 Atlas Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.4.2 Atlas Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Atlas Manufacturing Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Atlas Manufacturing Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.4.5 Atlas Manufacturing Recent Development

10.5 Attabox

10.5.1 Attabox Corporation Information

10.5.2 Attabox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Attabox Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Attabox Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.5.5 Attabox Recent Development

10.6 Austin Electrical Enclosures

10.6.1 Austin Electrical Enclosures Corporation Information

10.6.2 Austin Electrical Enclosures Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Austin Electrical Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Austin Electrical Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.6.5 Austin Electrical Enclosures Recent Development

10.7 B&R Enclosures

10.7.1 B&R Enclosures Corporation Information

10.7.2 B&R Enclosures Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 B&R Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 B&R Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.7.5 B&R Enclosures Recent Development

10.8 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

10.8.1 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.8.5 Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Bison Profab

10.9.1 Bison Profab Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bison Profab Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bison Profab Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bison Profab Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.9.5 Bison Profab Recent Development

10.10 Bud Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electrical Enclosures Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bud Industries Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bud Industries Recent Development

10.11 Durham Co.

10.11.1 Durham Co. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Durham Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Durham Co. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Durham Co. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.11.5 Durham Co. Recent Development

10.12 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.12.1 Eaton Corp. Plc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Eaton Corp. Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Eaton Corp. Plc Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Eaton Corp. Plc Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc Recent Development

10.13 Eldon Holding AB

10.13.1 Eldon Holding AB Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eldon Holding AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Eldon Holding AB Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eldon Holding AB Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.13.5 Eldon Holding AB Recent Development

10.14 Emerson Electric Co

10.14.1 Emerson Electric Co Corporation Information

10.14.2 Emerson Electric Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Emerson Electric Co Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Emerson Electric Co Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.14.5 Emerson Electric Co Recent Development

10.15 Ensto Group

10.15.1 Ensto Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ensto Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ensto Group Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ensto Group Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.15.5 Ensto Group Recent Development

10.16 Fibox Oy AB

10.16.1 Fibox Oy AB Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fibox Oy AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Fibox Oy AB Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fibox Oy AB Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.16.5 Fibox Oy AB Recent Development

10.17 Gaurang Electronic Industries

10.17.1 Gaurang Electronic Industries Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gaurang Electronic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Gaurang Electronic Industries Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gaurang Electronic Industries Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.17.5 Gaurang Electronic Industries Recent Development

10.18 GE Industrial Solutions

10.18.1 GE Industrial Solutions Corporation Information

10.18.2 GE Industrial Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 GE Industrial Solutions Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 GE Industrial Solutions Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.18.5 GE Industrial Solutions Recent Development

10.19 Hammond Manufacturing

10.19.1 Hammond Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hammond Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Hammond Manufacturing Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hammond Manufacturing Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.19.5 Hammond Manufacturing Recent Development

10.20 Hubbell Inc.

10.20.1 Hubbell Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hubbell Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hubbell Inc. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Hubbell Inc. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.20.5 Hubbell Inc. Recent Development

10.21 Integra Enclosures

10.21.1 Integra Enclosures Corporation Information

10.21.2 Integra Enclosures Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Integra Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Integra Enclosures Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.21.5 Integra Enclosures Recent Development

10.22 Milbank Manufacturing Co.

10.22.1 Milbank Manufacturing Co. Corporation Information

10.22.2 Milbank Manufacturing Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Milbank Manufacturing Co. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Milbank Manufacturing Co. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.22.5 Milbank Manufacturing Co. Recent Development

10.23 Penn Panel And Box Co.

10.23.1 Penn Panel And Box Co. Corporation Information

10.23.2 Penn Panel And Box Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Penn Panel And Box Co. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Penn Panel And Box Co. Electrical Enclosures Products Offered

10.23.5 Penn Panel And Box Co. Recent Development 11 Electrical Enclosures Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electrical Enclosures Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electrical Enclosures Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

