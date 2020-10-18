IR LED Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2026 Forecast Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report published by QY Research is a brilliant, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors. Market study of the global IR LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IR LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IR LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global IR LED market include _:, NICHIA CORPORATION, Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., High Power Lighting Corporation, EPILEDS Co. Ltd., ON Semiconducts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lextar Electronics Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global IR LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IR LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IR LED industry.

Global IR LED Market Segment By Type:

IR LED Chip, IR LED Package

Global IR LED Market Segment By Application:

, Optical Sensing, Automated Drive Systems, Security & Surveillance, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IR LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IR LED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IR LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IR LED market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IR LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IR LED market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 IR LED Market Overview

1.1 IR LED Product Overview

1.2 IR LED Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 IR LED Chip

1.2.2 IR LED Package

1.3 Global IR LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global IR LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global IR LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global IR LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global IR LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global IR LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global IR LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global IR LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global IR LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global IR LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America IR LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe IR LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific IR LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America IR LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa IR LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global IR LED Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by IR LED Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by IR LED Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players IR LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers IR LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 IR LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IR LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by IR LED Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IR LED as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IR LED Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers IR LED Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global IR LED Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global IR LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IR LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global IR LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global IR LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global IR LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IR LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global IR LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global IR LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global IR LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America IR LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America IR LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific IR LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific IR LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe IR LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe IR LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America IR LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America IR LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa IR LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa IR LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global IR LED by Application

4.1 IR LED Segment by Application

4.1.1 Optical Sensing

4.1.2 Automated Drive Systems

4.1.3 Security & Surveillance

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global IR LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global IR LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global IR LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions IR LED Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America IR LED by Application

4.5.2 Europe IR LED by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific IR LED by Application

4.5.4 Latin America IR LED by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa IR LED by Application 5 North America IR LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe IR LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific IR LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America IR LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa IR LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa IR LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa IR LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E IR LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IR LED Business

10.1 NICHIA CORPORATION

10.1.1 NICHIA CORPORATION Corporation Information

10.1.2 NICHIA CORPORATION Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NICHIA CORPORATION IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NICHIA CORPORATION IR LED Products Offered

10.1.5 NICHIA CORPORATION Recent Development

10.2 Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd

10.2.1 Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

10.3.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH IR LED Products Offered

10.3.5 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Recent Development

10.4 Epistar Corporation

10.4.1 Epistar Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Epistar Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Epistar Corporation IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Epistar Corporation IR LED Products Offered

10.4.5 Epistar Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.5.1 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. IR LED Products Offered

10.5.5 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 High Power Lighting Corporation

10.6.1 High Power Lighting Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 High Power Lighting Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 High Power Lighting Corporation IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 High Power Lighting Corporation IR LED Products Offered

10.6.5 High Power Lighting Corporation Recent Development

10.7 EPILEDS Co. Ltd.

10.7.1 EPILEDS Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 EPILEDS Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 EPILEDS Co. Ltd. IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EPILEDS Co. Ltd. IR LED Products Offered

10.7.5 EPILEDS Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 ON Semiconducts

10.8.1 ON Semiconducts Corporation Information

10.8.2 ON Semiconducts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ON Semiconducts IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ON Semiconducts IR LED Products Offered

10.8.5 ON Semiconducts Recent Development

10.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. IR LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. IR LED Products Offered

10.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

10.10 Lextar Electronics Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 IR LED Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lextar Electronics Corporation IR LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lextar Electronics Corporation Recent Development 11 IR LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 IR LED Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 IR LED Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

