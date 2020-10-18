ARC Fault Current Interrupter Market set size record exponential growth by -end 2026

An arc fault current interrupter is a circuit protection device. It protects against fires caused by arcing faults in electrical wiring. An arc fault circuit interrupter is also defined as a device proposed to provide protection from the effects of arc faults by recognizing arcs and by functioning to de-energize the circuit when an arc fault is detected.

Growing safety concern regarding electrical equipment in the residential segment is expected to drive the global arc fault current interrupter market. Arc fault are some time may result in house fire incidents, leading to property damage and also injuries caused by fire. The increasing number of these kinds of incidents has led to the passing of mandatory requirements for the installation of AFC Fault Current Interrupter s that will likely effectively reduce such incidents.It is anticipated that demand from the ARC Fault Current Interrupter market will increase in the forecast period as a result of rising concern for the safety of commercial buildings and houses. In some countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, mandatory regulations have been passed to implement arc fault circuit interrupters in upcoming and ongoing construction projects, ensuring steady growth of the arc fault circuit interrupters market in the coming years.

The global arc fault circuit interrupter market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the ARC Fault Current Interrupter market is segmented into branch/feeder, outlet, and combination. The branch/feeder segment holds the largest share in the global arc fault circuit interrupter market and is expected to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period. Combination type arc fault circuit interrupters are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, following the branch/feeder type segment. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into residential and commercial/industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing requirement for arc fault circuit interrupters in this application and regulatory compliances made by governments and forums to implement it.

The global arc fault circuit interrupter market is estimated to be driven by the North America region. And it is also anticipated that North America will lead the global ARC Fault Current Interrupter market over the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute a major share in the overall ARC Fault Current Interrupter market over the 2017-2025 forecast period, closely followed by Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a relatively sluggish rate during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the global arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) market include Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Siemens Industry, Inc., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, and Leviton Manufacturing Co.

The global ARC Fault Current Interrupter market has been segmented as follows:

Global ARC Fault Current Interrupter Market, by Type

• Branch/Feeder

• Outlet

• Combination

Global ARC Fault Current Interrupter Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial/Industrial

Global ARC Fault Current Interrupter Market, by Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW