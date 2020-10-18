Japan Home Accessories Market value projected size expand by 2025

Home accessories are electronic (analog or digital) equipment intended for everyday use, in homes. Home accessories can be categorized into small appliance or brown goods consumer electronics. These are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical or an inbuilt battery that helps in mobility of the appliances around the house. S

mall appliances are semi-portable or portable machines and are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and table tops. Some of the small appliances are clocks, and speakers among others. Consumer electronic devices are used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities, such as PCs, video game, recorder, and camera.

Increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, surge of the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improvement in standard of living, changes in consumer lifestyle, and escalation in number of smaller households are the key factors that drive the growth of the Japan home accessories market.

In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances undertaken across various countries are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.

The report segments the market based on product, and distribution channel, . The product segment includes pc, camera, video camera, video games, recorder, and other home accessories.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket, specialty store, manufacturer store, and e-commerce company. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth due to rise in penetration of internet & smart phones and growth of the e-commerce industry.

Key players profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell, Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo), Sony Corporation (Sony), Canon Inc. (Sony), Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Sharp Corporation (Sharp), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), and Olympus Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product

or PC

or Camera

or Video Camera

or Video Games

or Recorder

or Other Home Accessories

• By Distribution Channel

or Supermarket

or Specialty Store

or Manufacturer Store

or E-Commerce Company

• By Country

§ Japan