Hot Runner Market size Discern Steadfast Expansion during 2026

The global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. A hot runner system includes a compilation of heated components that include nozzles, hot valves, and gates that convey plastic polymer into the cavities of an injection mold. The system typically contains numerous heated nozzles and a heated manifold.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13208

The global hot runner market experiences growth due to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for optimal quality injection-molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the hot runner industry experiences development owing to the rise in movement toward energy saving to accelerate productivity and efficiency.

In addition, key players are manufacturing hot runners to ensure time efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the global hot runner market. For instance, UNIFY manifold system by Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. offers a one-step installation of manifold into a mold.

This system can save up to 70% installation time. However, high threat of substitutes is a major challenge faced by the hot runner industry. On the contrary, technological advancements and improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the global hot runner industry.

Improved industrialization is a crucial factor in reforming the hot runner industry. A shift in the global hot runner market trends is observed due to rapid economic growth in economies such as India and China. With many economies in Asia-Pacific still being rural, economic development in those countries is set to enhance the ongoing urbanization. In addition, surge in population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for plastic products, which in turn is projected to drive the demand for injection molding machines and thereby the hot runner systems. These systems are widely being used in industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, food & beverage, and others.

The global hot runner market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into valve gate hot runner and open gate valve runner. The valve gate hot runner segment is anticipated to dominate the global hot runner market throughout the study period.

Based on application, the market is categorized into various industries, namely automotive, electronics, medical, packaging, and others. The automotive segment is projected to dominate the global hot runner market throughout the study period.

The global hot runner market is analyzed across four regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Barnes Group Inc., CACO Pacific Corporation, EWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc., Fast Heat UK Limited, Fisa Corporation, Günther Heisskanaltechnik, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., INCOE Corporation, INglass Group, Milacron, Seiki Corporation, and Yudo Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hot runner market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Type

• Valve gate hot runner

• Open gate hot runner

By Application

• Automotive Industry

• Electronic Industry

• Medical Industry

• Packaging Industry

• Others

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13208

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Barnes Group Inc.

• CACO Pacific Corporation

• EWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.

• Fast Heat UK Limited

• Fisa Corporation

• Günther Heisskanaltechnik

• Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

• INCOE Corporation

• INglass Group

• Milacron Inc.

• Seiki Corporation

• Yudo Group