Automotive Telematics Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

About Automotive Telematics Market:

Out Industry has been monitoring the global automotive telematics market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 65.76 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automotive telematics market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of evs. In addition, presence of a conducive technology environment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive telematics market 2020-2024 as well.

Market Dynamics of Automotive Telematics Market:

Market Drivers: Growing Popularity Of Evs.

Market Trends: Presence Of A Conducive Technology Environment

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of Automotive Telematics Market Are:

Agero Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Continental AG

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.