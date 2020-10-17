Automated Software Quality Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “Automated Software Quality market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Automated Software Quality industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Automated Software Quality market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Automated Software Quality Market:

Out Industry has been monitoring the global automated software quality market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 717.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automated software quality market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of automated software quality for mobile application testing. In addition, emergence of cloud-based software testing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automated software quality market 2020-2024 as well.

Market Dynamics of Automated Software Quality Market:

Market Drivers: Increasing Adoption Of Automated Software Quality For Mobile Application Testing.

Market Trends: Emergence Of Cloud-Based Software Testing Services

Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player Some Key Players of Automated Software Quality Market Are:

Empirix Inc.

froglogic GmbH

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Perforce Software Inc.

SmartBear Software Inc.

Tricentis GmbH