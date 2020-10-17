Handset Flash LED Module Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | SAMSUNG, EPISTAR, Cree, Osram

“

Handset Flash LED Module Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Handset Flash LED Module Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Handset Flash LED Module market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Handset Flash LED Module report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Handset Flash LED Module business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Handset Flash LED Module Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: SAMSUNG, EPISTAR, Cree, Osram, EVERLIGHT, Lumileds, PHILIPS Lumileds, SEMILEDS, LG Innotek, Seoul Semiconductor

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Handset Flash LED Module market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Handset Flash LED Module market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Handset Flash LED Module industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The SAMSUNG aims at producing XX Handset Flash LED Module in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????EPISTAR accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Handset Flash LED Module Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Handset Flash LED Module Market?

SAMSUNG

EPISTAR

Cree

Osram

EVERLIGHT

Lumileds

PHILIPS Lumileds

SEMILEDS

LG Innotek

Seoul Semiconductor

…

Major Type of Handset Flash LED Module Covered in HMI report:

Low Power (0.3W below)

Middle Power (0.3-0.5W)

High Power (1W and above)

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Feature Phone

Smartphone

Application 3

Table of Contents

Global Handset Flash LED Module Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Low Power (0.3W below) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Middle Power (0.3-0.5W) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 High Power (1W and above) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Handset Flash LED Module Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Handset Flash LED Module Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Handset Flash LED Module Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Handset Flash LED Module Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Handset Flash LED Module Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Handset Flash LED Module Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Handset Flash LED Module Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Handset Flash LED Module Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Handset Flash LED Module Competitive Analysis

6.1 SAMSUNG

6.1.1 SAMSUNG Company Profiles

6.1.2 SAMSUNG Product Introduction

6.1.3 SAMSUNG Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 EPISTAR

6.2.1 EPISTAR Company Profiles

6.2.2 EPISTAR Product Introduction

6.2.3 EPISTAR Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Cree

6.3.1 Cree Company Profiles

6.3.2 Cree Product Introduction

6.3.3 Cree Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Osram

6.4.1 Osram Company Profiles

6.4.2 Osram Product Introduction

6.4.3 Osram Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 EVERLIGHT

6.5.1 EVERLIGHT Company Profiles

6.5.2 EVERLIGHT Product Introduction

6.5.3 EVERLIGHT Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Lumileds

6.6.1 Lumileds Company Profiles

6.6.2 Lumileds Product Introduction

6.6.3 Lumileds Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 PHILIPS Lumileds

6.7.1 PHILIPS Lumileds Company Profiles

6.7.2 PHILIPS Lumileds Product Introduction

6.7.3 PHILIPS Lumileds Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 SEMILEDS

6.8.1 SEMILEDS Company Profiles

6.8.2 SEMILEDS Product Introduction

6.8.3 SEMILEDS Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 LG Innotek

6.9.1 LG Innotek Company Profiles

6.9.2 LG Innotek Product Introduction

6.9.3 LG Innotek Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Seoul Semiconductor

6.10.1 Seoul Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.10.2 Seoul Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.10.3 Seoul Semiconductor Handset Flash LED Module Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

