GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2020 – 2026 | ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor, Avogy, Broadcom Limited, Cambridge Electronics

GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The GaN Power Semiconductor Devices report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and GaN Power Semiconductor Devices business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor, Avogy, Broadcom Limited, Cambridge Electronics, Cree, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), EXAGAN, GaN Systems, IEPC, Infineon, NXP, Panasonic, POWDEC, Transphorm, VisIC

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of GaN Power Semiconductor Devices industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor aims at producing XX GaN Power Semiconductor Devices in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Avogy accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market?

ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor

Avogy

Broadcom Limited

Cambridge Electronics

Cree

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

EXAGAN

GaN Systems

IEPC

Infineon

NXP

Panasonic

POWDEC

Transphorm

VisIC

…

Major Type of GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Covered in HMI report:

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

12 Inch

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Communication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defence/Aerospace

Healthcare

Industry,Power and Solar & Wind

Table of Contents

Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 2 Inch -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 4 Inch -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 6 Inch -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 8 Inch -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 12 Inch -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Competitive Analysis

6.1 ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor

6.1.1 ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.1.2 ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.1.3 ALPHA & OMEGA Semiconductor GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Avogy

6.2.1 Avogy Company Profiles

6.2.2 Avogy Product Introduction

6.2.3 Avogy GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Broadcom Limited

6.3.1 Broadcom Limited Company Profiles

6.3.2 Broadcom Limited Product Introduction

6.3.3 Broadcom Limited GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Cambridge Electronics

6.4.1 Cambridge Electronics Company Profiles

6.4.2 Cambridge Electronics Product Introduction

6.4.3 Cambridge Electronics GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Cree

6.5.1 Cree Company Profiles

6.5.2 Cree Product Introduction

6.5.3 Cree GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

6.6.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Company Profiles

6.6.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Product Introduction

6.6.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 EXAGAN

6.7.1 EXAGAN Company Profiles

6.7.2 EXAGAN Product Introduction

6.7.3 EXAGAN GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 GaN Systems

6.8.1 GaN Systems Company Profiles

6.8.2 GaN Systems Product Introduction

6.8.3 GaN Systems GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 IEPC

6.9.1 IEPC Company Profiles

6.9.2 IEPC Product Introduction

6.9.3 IEPC GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Infineon

6.10.1 Infineon Company Profiles

6.10.2 Infineon Product Introduction

6.10.3 Infineon GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 NXP

6.12 Panasonic

6.13 POWDEC

6.14 Transphorm

6.15 VisIC

7 Conclusion

