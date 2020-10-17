FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors | SEI, Ichia, Fujikura, MFS

“

FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: SEI, Ichia, Fujikura, MFS, ZDT, M-Flex, Daeduck GDS, BHflex, Career, Newflex, SI Flex, Interflex, Sumitomo Bakelite, Xiamen Hongxin, NOK, Flexium, Flexcom, Nitto Denko

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The SEI aims at producing XX FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Ichia accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Market?

SEI

Ichia

Fujikura

MFS

ZDT

M-Flex

Daeduck GDS

BHflex

Career

Newflex

SI Flex

Interflex

Sumitomo Bakelite

Xiamen Hongxin

NOK

Flexium

Flexcom

Nitto Denko

…

Major Type of FLEXIBLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD(FPC) Covered in HMI report:

Single-sided circuit

Double-sided circuit

Multi-layer circuit

Rigid-Flex circuit

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Medical

Aerospace & Defense/Military

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Others

