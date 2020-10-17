Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth | Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | Sumitomo Electric, Würth Elektronik, Axon’ Cable, Cicoil

“

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Sumitomo Electric, Würth Elektronik, Axon’ Cable, Cicoil, Johnson, Sumida-flexcon, Nicomatic, Hitachi, Samtec, JSB Tech, Mei Tong, He Hui, LUXSHARE-ICT, VST, Xinfuer, He Zhi, Cvilux

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Sumitomo Electric? aims at producing XX Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Würth Elektronik? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

…

Major Type of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Covered in HMI report:

0.500 mm pitches

1.00 mm pitches

1.25 mm pitches

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

PC/PC display

CD-ROM drive

TV

Printer

DVD/BD player

Car stereo

Game Machine

GPS

Table of Contents

Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 0.500 mm pitches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 1.00 mm pitches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 1.25 mm pitches -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Competitive Analysis

6.1 Sumitomo Electric

6.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Profiles

6.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Product Introduction

6.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Würth Elektronik

6.2.1 Würth Elektronik Company Profiles

6.2.2 Würth Elektronik Product Introduction

6.2.3 Würth Elektronik Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Axon’ Cable

6.3.1 Axon’ Cable Company Profiles

6.3.2 Axon’ Cable Product Introduction

6.3.3 Axon’ Cable Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Cicoil

6.4.1 Cicoil Company Profiles

6.4.2 Cicoil Product Introduction

6.4.3 Cicoil Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Johnson

6.5.1 Johnson Company Profiles

6.5.2 Johnson Product Introduction

6.5.3 Johnson Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Sumida-flexcon

6.6.1 Sumida-flexcon Company Profiles

6.6.2 Sumida-flexcon Product Introduction

6.6.3 Sumida-flexcon Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Nicomatic

6.7.1 Nicomatic Company Profiles

6.7.2 Nicomatic Product Introduction

6.7.3 Nicomatic Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Hitachi

6.8.1 Hitachi Company Profiles

6.8.2 Hitachi Product Introduction

6.8.3 Hitachi Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Samtec

6.9.1 Samtec Company Profiles

6.9.2 Samtec Product Introduction

6.9.3 Samtec Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 JSB Tech

6.10.1 JSB Tech Company Profiles

6.10.2 JSB Tech Product Introduction

6.10.3 JSB Tech Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Mei Tong

6.12 He Hui

6.13 LUXSHARE-ICT

6.14 VST

6.15 Xinfuer

6.16 He Zhi

6.17 Cvilux

7 Conclusion

