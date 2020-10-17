Trending now: Covid-19 impact on Emergency Mobile Substation Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 – 2026 | ABB, Siemens, AZZ, Matelec

“

Emergency Mobile Substation Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Emergency Mobile Substation Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Emergency Mobile Substation market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Emergency Mobile Substation report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Emergency Mobile Substation business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Emergency Mobile Substation Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Emergency Mobile Substation market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Emergency Mobile Substation market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Emergency Mobile Substation industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ABB? aims at producing XX Emergency Mobile Substation in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Siemens? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Emergency Mobile Substation Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Emergency Mobile Substation Market?

ABB

Siemens

AZZ

Matelec

VRT

Ampcontrol

CG

Efacec

GE

Tadeo Czerweny S.A.

Delta Star

Tgood

…

Major Type of Emergency Mobile Substation Covered in HMI report:

AIS switch type

GIS switch type

HGIS switch type

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Energy

Infrastructure

Industrial markets

Others

Table of Contents

Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 AIS switch type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 GIS switch type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 HGIS switch type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Emergency Mobile Substation Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Emergency Mobile Substation Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Emergency Mobile Substation Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Emergency Mobile Substation Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Emergency Mobile Substation Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Emergency Mobile Substation Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Emergency Mobile Substation Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Emergency Mobile Substation Competitive Analysis

6.1 ABB

6.1.1 ABB Company Profiles

6.1.2 ABB Product Introduction

6.1.3 ABB Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Siemens

6.2.1 Siemens Company Profiles

6.2.2 Siemens Product Introduction

6.2.3 Siemens Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 AZZ

6.3.1 AZZ Company Profiles

6.3.2 AZZ Product Introduction

6.3.3 AZZ Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Matelec

6.4.1 Matelec Company Profiles

6.4.2 Matelec Product Introduction

6.4.3 Matelec Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 VRT

6.5.1 VRT Company Profiles

6.5.2 VRT Product Introduction

6.5.3 VRT Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Ampcontrol

6.6.1 Ampcontrol Company Profiles

6.6.2 Ampcontrol Product Introduction

6.6.3 Ampcontrol Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 CG

6.7.1 CG Company Profiles

6.7.2 CG Product Introduction

6.7.3 CG Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Efacec

6.8.1 Efacec Company Profiles

6.8.2 Efacec Product Introduction

6.8.3 Efacec Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 GE

6.9.1 GE Company Profiles

6.9.2 GE Product Introduction

6.9.3 GE Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Tadeo Czerweny S.A.

6.10.1 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Company Profiles

6.10.2 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Product Introduction

6.10.3 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Emergency Mobile Substation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Delta Star

6.12 Tgood

7 Conclusion

