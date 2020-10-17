Global SAP Application Services Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: SAP, NTT Data, Infosys, Atos, Deloitte, etc. | InForGrowth

SAP Application Services Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of SAP Application Services market. SAP Application Services Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

SAP Application Services Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Management Services

Implementation and Upgrades

Post-Implementation Services

SAP Hosting

Management sevices take 20.7% market share in 2018.

Implemetation and upgrades obtain 56.5 percent market share in 2018,and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

In 2018

post-implementation services’s market share is 13.3%.

The market share of SAP hosting is 9.5 percent in 2018.

Application:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Others

BFSI takes 33% market share in 2018

and it will be the main application in the next years.

Manufacturing obtains 14.4 percent market share in 2018.

The market share of retail and CPG is 14.8% in 2018.

In 2018

telecom and IT hold 13.6 percent market share.

Life science and healthcare only have 9.8% market share in 2018

and it won’t show great change in the coming years.

Others own 14.4% market share in 2018.

Key Players:

SAP

NTT Data

Infosys

Atos

Deloitte

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

IBM

Fujitsu

PwC

Cognizant

CGI

DXC Technology

EPAM