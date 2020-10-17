Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2026 | Alpha MOS, Airsense, Odotech, Sensigent

“

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Electronic Nose (E-Nose) business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Alpha MOS, Airsense, Odotech, Sensigent, Electronic Sensor Technology, Brechbuehler, Scensive Technology, The Enose Company

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ?Alpha MOS aims at producing XX Electronic Nose (E-Nose) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Airsense accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market?

Alpha MOS

Airsense

Odotech

Sensigent

Electronic Sensor Technology

Brechbuehler

Scensive Technology

The Enose Company

…

Major Type of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Covered in HMI report:

MOS

CP

QCM

Others

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Process and Production Departments

Environmental Monitoring

Health and Security

Others

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 MOS -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 CP -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 QCM -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Competitive Analysis

6.1 Alpha MOS

6.1.1 Alpha MOS Company Profiles

6.1.2 Alpha MOS Product Introduction

6.1.3 Alpha MOS Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Airsense

6.2.1 Airsense Company Profiles

6.2.2 Airsense Product Introduction

6.2.3 Airsense Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Odotech

6.3.1 Odotech Company Profiles

6.3.2 Odotech Product Introduction

6.3.3 Odotech Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Sensigent

6.4.1 Sensigent Company Profiles

6.4.2 Sensigent Product Introduction

6.4.3 Sensigent Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Electronic Sensor Technology

6.5.1 Electronic Sensor Technology Company Profiles

6.5.2 Electronic Sensor Technology Product Introduction

6.5.3 Electronic Sensor Technology Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Brechbuehler

6.6.1 Brechbuehler Company Profiles

6.6.2 Brechbuehler Product Introduction

6.6.3 Brechbuehler Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Scensive Technology

6.7.1 Scensive Technology Company Profiles

6.7.2 Scensive Technology Product Introduction

6.7.3 Scensive Technology Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 The Enose Company

6.8.1 The Enose Company Company Profiles

6.8.2 The Enose Company Product Introduction

6.8.3 The Enose Company Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

