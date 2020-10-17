Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Flight Bag Market Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing

“

Electronic Flight Bag Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Electronic Flight Bag Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Electronic Flight Bag market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Electronic Flight Bag report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Electronic Flight Bag business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Electronic Flight Bag Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, CMC Electronics, NavAero, Airbus, ROCKWELL COLLINS, L-3 Communications Holdings, Teledyne Controls, Thales, DAC International, Lufthansa Systems, FLIGHTMAN

>>>>Download FREE Sample Copy of Electronic Flight Bag Market @ https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/download-sample/195371

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Electronic Flight Bag market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Electronic Flight Bag market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Electronic Flight Bag industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The UTC Aerospace Systems? aims at producing XX Electronic Flight Bag in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????International Flight Support (IFS)? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Electronic Flight Bag Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Electronic Flight Bag Market?

UTC Aerospace Systems

International Flight Support (IFS)

Astronautics

Boeing

CMC Electronics

NavAero

Airbus

ROCKWELL COLLINS

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Thales

DAC International

Lufthansa Systems

FLIGHTMAN

…

Major Type of Electronic Flight Bag Covered in HMI report:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Commercial

Military

Personal

Air Transport

>>> Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/inquiry/195371

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Type A -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Type B -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Type C -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Electronic Flight Bag Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Electronic Flight Bag Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Electronic Flight Bag Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Electronic Flight Bag Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Flight Bag Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Flight Bag Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Electronic Flight Bag Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Electronic Flight Bag Competitive Analysis

6.1 UTC Aerospace Systems

6.1.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Company Profiles

6.1.2 UTC Aerospace Systems Product Introduction

6.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 International Flight Support (IFS)

6.2.1 International Flight Support (IFS) Company Profiles

6.2.2 International Flight Support (IFS) Product Introduction

6.2.3 International Flight Support (IFS) Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Astronautics

6.3.1 Astronautics Company Profiles

6.3.2 Astronautics Product Introduction

6.3.3 Astronautics Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Boeing

6.4.1 Boeing Company Profiles

6.4.2 Boeing Product Introduction

6.4.3 Boeing Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 CMC Electronics

6.5.1 CMC Electronics Company Profiles

6.5.2 CMC Electronics Product Introduction

6.5.3 CMC Electronics Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 NavAero

6.6.1 NavAero Company Profiles

6.6.2 NavAero Product Introduction

6.6.3 NavAero Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Airbus

6.7.1 Airbus Company Profiles

6.7.2 Airbus Product Introduction

6.7.3 Airbus Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 ROCKWELL COLLINS

6.8.1 ROCKWELL COLLINS Company Profiles

6.8.2 ROCKWELL COLLINS Product Introduction

6.8.3 ROCKWELL COLLINS Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 L-3 Communications Holdings

6.9.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profiles

6.9.2 L-3 Communications Holdings Product Introduction

6.9.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Teledyne Controls

6.10.1 Teledyne Controls Company Profiles

6.10.2 Teledyne Controls Product Introduction

6.10.3 Teledyne Controls Electronic Flight Bag Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Thales

6.12 DAC International

6.13 Lufthansa Systems

6.14 FLIGHTMAN

7 Conclusion

>>> Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/customize-request/195371

Why Huddle Market Insights:

Huddle Market Insights provide better understanding to client for determining market size and what triggers them to buy. We create value for our clients by catering to their standard, custom and consulting project requirements. Our business intelligence reports will solve your toughest challenges and will help you in making an informed business decision. We are committed to make informative reports that will assist you with the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. The analysts of Huddle Market Insights can help you create a business plan, launch a new product or service, fine tune your existing products and services, expand into new markets, develop an advertising campaign, set prices, and/or select a business location.

Contact Us:

Huddle Market Insights

Office No-23, 5th Floor,

Sri Ganesha Building,

Murgesh Paliyam, Banglore 560017

Website: https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (601) 265 3434″