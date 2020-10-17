Trending now: Covid-19 impact on ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 – 2026 | Bajaj Electricals Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Khaitan Electricals Ltd., Orient Electric Limited

“

ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Bajaj Electricals Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Khaitan Electricals Ltd., Orient Electric Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Surya Roshni Limited, Havells India Limited, Vishva Electrotech Limited, Metro Ortem Ltd

>>>>Download FREE Sample Copy of ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market @ https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/download-sample/195360

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Bajaj Electricals Ltd. aims at producing XX ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, V-Guard Industries Ltd. accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market?

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Khaitan Electricals Ltd.

Orient Electric Limited

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Usha International Ltd.

Surya Roshni Limited

Havells India Limited

Vishva Electrotech Limited

Metro Ortem Ltd

…

Major Type of ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Covered in HMI report:

Ceiling Fans

Table Fans

Pedestal Fans

Wall Fans & Exhaust Fans

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Others

>>> Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/inquiry/195360

Table of Contents

Global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Ceiling Fans -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Table Fans -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Pedestal Fans -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Wall Fans & Exhaust Fans -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Competitive Analysis

6.1 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

6.1.1 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Company Profiles

6.1.2 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Product Introduction

6.1.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd. ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 V-Guard Industries Ltd.

6.2.1 V-Guard Industries Ltd. Company Profiles

6.2.2 V-Guard Industries Ltd. Product Introduction

6.2.3 V-Guard Industries Ltd. ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Khaitan Electricals Ltd.

6.3.1 Khaitan Electricals Ltd. Company Profiles

6.3.2 Khaitan Electricals Ltd. Product Introduction

6.3.3 Khaitan Electricals Ltd. ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Orient Electric Limited

6.4.1 Orient Electric Limited Company Profiles

6.4.2 Orient Electric Limited Product Introduction

6.4.3 Orient Electric Limited ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

6.5.1 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Company Profiles

6.5.2 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Product Introduction

6.5.3 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Usha International Ltd.

6.6.1 Usha International Ltd. Company Profiles

6.6.2 Usha International Ltd. Product Introduction

6.6.3 Usha International Ltd. ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Surya Roshni Limited

6.7.1 Surya Roshni Limited Company Profiles

6.7.2 Surya Roshni Limited Product Introduction

6.7.3 Surya Roshni Limited ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Havells India Limited

6.8.1 Havells India Limited Company Profiles

6.8.2 Havells India Limited Product Introduction

6.8.3 Havells India Limited ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Vishva Electrotech Limited

6.9.1 Vishva Electrotech Limited Company Profiles

6.9.2 Vishva Electrotech Limited Product Introduction

6.9.3 Vishva Electrotech Limited ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Metro Ortem Ltd

6.10.1 Metro Ortem Ltd Company Profiles

6.10.2 Metro Ortem Ltd Product Introduction

6.10.3 Metro Ortem Ltd ELECTRIC FAN INDUSTRY Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

>>> Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/customize-request/195360

Why Huddle Market Insights:

Huddle Market Insights provide better understanding to client for determining market size and what triggers them to buy. We create value for our clients by catering to their standard, custom and consulting project requirements. Our business intelligence reports will solve your toughest challenges and will help you in making an informed business decision. We are committed to make informative reports that will assist you with the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. The analysts of Huddle Market Insights can help you create a business plan, launch a new product or service, fine tune your existing products and services, expand into new markets, develop an advertising campaign, set prices, and/or select a business location.

Contact Us:

Huddle Market Insights

Office No-23, 5th Floor,

Sri Ganesha Building,

Murgesh Paliyam, Banglore 560017

Website: https://www.huddlemarketinsights.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (601) 265 3434″