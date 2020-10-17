“

Electric Capacitor Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Electric Capacitor Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Electric Capacitor market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Electric Capacitor report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Electric Capacitor business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Electric Capacitor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Nissin Electric, China XD, Siyuan, Guilin Power Capacitor, Electronicon, GE Grid Solutions, Herong Electric, New Northeast Electric, TDK, Vishay, L&T, LIFASA, Panasonic Electronic Components, Taiyo yuden, Murata, TDK(EPCOS), American Technical Ceramics Corporation, Payton, Hitachi AIC, Deki Electronics, Illinois Capacitor

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Electric Capacitor market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Electric Capacitor market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Electric Capacitor industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Electric Capacitor Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Type of Electric Capacitor Covered in HMI report:

High Voltage

Low Voltage

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Resident

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Table of Contents

Global Electric Capacitor Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 High Voltage -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Low Voltage -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Electric Capacitor Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Electric Capacitor Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Electric Capacitor Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Electric Capacitor Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Electric Capacitor Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Electric Capacitor Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Electric Capacitor Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Electric Capacitor Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Electric Capacitor Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Electric Capacitor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Electric Capacitor Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Electric Capacitor Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Electric Capacitor Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Electric Capacitor Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Electric Capacitor Competitive Analysis

6.1 ABB

6.1.1 ABB Company Profiles

6.1.2 ABB Product Introduction

6.1.3 ABB Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Schneider Electric

6.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Profiles

6.2.2 Schneider Electric Product Introduction

6.2.3 Schneider Electric Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Eaton

6.3.1 Eaton Company Profiles

6.3.2 Eaton Product Introduction

6.3.3 Eaton Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Nissin Electric

6.4.1 Nissin Electric Company Profiles

6.4.2 Nissin Electric Product Introduction

6.4.3 Nissin Electric Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 China XD

6.5.1 China XD Company Profiles

6.5.2 China XD Product Introduction

6.5.3 China XD Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Siyuan

6.6.1 Siyuan Company Profiles

6.6.2 Siyuan Product Introduction

6.6.3 Siyuan Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Guilin Power Capacitor

6.7.1 Guilin Power Capacitor Company Profiles

6.7.2 Guilin Power Capacitor Product Introduction

6.7.3 Guilin Power Capacitor Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Electronicon

6.8.1 Electronicon Company Profiles

6.8.2 Electronicon Product Introduction

6.8.3 Electronicon Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 GE Grid Solutions

6.9.1 GE Grid Solutions Company Profiles

6.9.2 GE Grid Solutions Product Introduction

6.9.3 GE Grid Solutions Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Herong Electric

6.10.1 Herong Electric Company Profiles

6.10.2 Herong Electric Product Introduction

6.10.3 Herong Electric Electric Capacitor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 New Northeast Electric

6.12 TDK

6.13 Vishay

6.14 L&T

6.15 LIFASA

6.16 Panasonic Electronic Components

6.17 Taiyo yuden

6.18 Murata

6.19 TDK(EPCOS)

6.20 American Technical Ceramics Corporation

6.21 Payton

6.22 Hitachi AIC

6.23 Deki Electronics

6.24 Illinois Capacitor

7 Conclusion

