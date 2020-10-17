E-CIGARETTES Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth | Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | Vape Holdings, Inc., Gilla Inc, NJOY Inc

“

E-CIGARETTES Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global E-CIGARETTES Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, E-CIGARETTES market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The E-CIGARETTES report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and E-CIGARETTES business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

E-CIGARETTES Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Vape Holdings, Inc., Gilla Inc, NJOY Inc, British American Tobacco plc, Vapor Hub International, Inc., Imperial Brands PLC, Reynolds American, Inc., International Vapor Group, VMR Products LLC, Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Lorillard, Japan Tobacco Inc., ECIG, FIN Branding Group LLC

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global E-CIGARETTES market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global E-CIGARETTES market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of E-CIGARETTES industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Vape Holdings, Inc. aims at producing XX E-CIGARETTES in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Gilla Inc accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of E-CIGARETTES Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Type of E-CIGARETTES Covered in HMI report:

Cig-a-like

Vaporizer

Vape Mod

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Nielsen

Non-Nielsen

Application 3

Table of Contents

Global E-CIGARETTES Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Cig-a-like -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Vaporizer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Vape Mod -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global E-CIGARETTES Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China E-CIGARETTES Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU E-CIGARETTES Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA E-CIGARETTES Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan E-CIGARETTES Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India E-CIGARETTES Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia E-CIGARETTES Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America E-CIGARETTES Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading E-CIGARETTES Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America E-CIGARETTES Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 E-CIGARETTES Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on E-CIGARETTES Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global E-CIGARETTES Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global E-CIGARETTES Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 E-CIGARETTES Competitive Analysis

6.1 Vape Holdings, Inc.

6.1.1 Vape Holdings, Inc. Company Profiles

6.1.2 Vape Holdings, Inc. Product Introduction

6.1.3 Vape Holdings, Inc. E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Gilla Inc

6.2.1 Gilla Inc Company Profiles

6.2.2 Gilla Inc Product Introduction

6.2.3 Gilla Inc E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 NJOY Inc

6.3.1 NJOY Inc Company Profiles

6.3.2 NJOY Inc Product Introduction

6.3.3 NJOY Inc E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 British American Tobacco plc

6.4.1 British American Tobacco plc Company Profiles

6.4.2 British American Tobacco plc Product Introduction

6.4.3 British American Tobacco plc E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Vapor Hub International, Inc.

6.5.1 Vapor Hub International, Inc. Company Profiles

6.5.2 Vapor Hub International, Inc. Product Introduction

6.5.3 Vapor Hub International, Inc. E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Imperial Brands PLC

6.6.1 Imperial Brands PLC Company Profiles

6.6.2 Imperial Brands PLC Product Introduction

6.6.3 Imperial Brands PLC E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Reynolds American, Inc.

6.7.1 Reynolds American, Inc. Company Profiles

6.7.2 Reynolds American, Inc. Product Introduction

6.7.3 Reynolds American, Inc. E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 International Vapor Group

6.8.1 International Vapor Group Company Profiles

6.8.2 International Vapor Group Product Introduction

6.8.3 International Vapor Group E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 VMR Products LLC

6.9.1 VMR Products LLC Company Profiles

6.9.2 VMR Products LLC Product Introduction

6.9.3 VMR Products LLC E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Altria Group Inc.

6.10.1 Altria Group Inc. Company Profiles

6.10.2 Altria Group Inc. Product Introduction

6.10.3 Altria Group Inc. E-CIGARETTES Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Philip Morris International Inc.

6.12 Lorillard

6.13 Japan Tobacco Inc.

6.14 ECIG

6.15 FIN Branding Group LLC

7 Conclusion

