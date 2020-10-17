Autonomous Forklifts Market : The Next Booming Segment in the World | Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments| Key Players like AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group

Autonomous Forklifts market report gives top to bottom examination of the market for guessing income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies. The use of integrated approaches and latest technology gives the best results while generating this report. The report analyses market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country. The market report is great source to not only achieve insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative but also to know the businesses with most-detailed market segmentation in the industry. An international Autonomous Forklifts report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients.

Global autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Autonomous Forklifts Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts . This credible Autonomous Forklifts market research report potentially presents with plentiful insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to stay ahead of the competition. This market document presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. In this report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. This Autonomous Forklifts market report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. . Some of the key players profiled in the study are Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Autonomous Forklifts market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Autonomous Forklifts market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers, and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks),

Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing),

Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others),

End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others),

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Global Autonomous Forklifts Market Dynamics:

Product Launches

In July, 2019, Godrej Material Handling (India) launched Godrej RenTRUST product which is a rental brand that offers 360-degree solutions to the customers encompassing manpower, maintenance, fuel and machine. This would help the company to offer material handling equipment rental solutions in India

In June, 2019 Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In June 2019, Hangcha announced that they have launched XF Series Cushion Tire Forklift Truck, which has capacity of 10000lb. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

Autonomous Forklifts market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

